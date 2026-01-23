After a 20-kilometer traffic jam on Saturday morning in front of the northern portal of the Gotthard Tunnel and wait times of up to three hours, the situation heading south had eased significantly by evening: According to the TCS, the traffic jam had shrunk to a quarter of its original length by 9 p.m.

It’s a familiar sight during the holiday season in front of the northern portal of the Gotthard Tunnel: Traffic often backs up for several kilometers. (File photo)

Traffic was backed up on several sections of the road on the north side between Altdorf and Göschenen in the canton of Uri. The Touring Club Switzerland (TCS) advised travelers to take a wide detour around the area. The recommended detour is via the A13 San Bernardino Tunnel. Other alternatives include the A9 via the Simplon and the Great St. Bernard Passes, or the Lötschberg car ferry.

Heading north, traffic on the A2 from Chiasso toward Gotthard between Quinto and the Airolo traffic control point was backed up for 4 kilometers on Saturday morning. Travel time was delayed by up to 40 minutes. By around 9 p.m., the road was completely clear again.

Due to the summer vacation, traffic jams are currently common southbound in front of the northern portal of the Gotthard Tunnel. This is especially true because many travelers from Germany and the Netherlands are passing through Switzerland.