Travelers heading north should be prepared to be patient this weekend as well.
Keystone
Northbound traffic returning home had already caused a long traffic jam on Friday in front of the southern portal of the Gotthard Road Tunnel. Shortly before 5 p.m., traffic was backed up for ten kilometers in the Leventina Valley.
As a result, travelers took up to 1 hour and 40 minutes longer than under normal traffic conditions to travel the section of the A2 highway between Faido and Airolo in Ticino, according to a statement on the Swiss Touring Club (TCS) website.