Northbound traffic returning home had already caused a long traffic jam on Friday in front of the southern portal of the Gotthard Road Tunnel. Shortly before 5 p.m., traffic was backed up for ten kilometers in the Leventina Valley.

Travelers heading north should be prepared to be patient this weekend as well.

Holiday Travel Traffic jam on the return trip in front of the Gotthard Tunnel on the A2 heading north

As a result, travelers took up to 1 hour and 40 minutes longer than under normal traffic conditions to travel the section of the A2 highway between Faido and Airolo in Ticino, according to a statement on the Swiss Touring Club (TCS) website.