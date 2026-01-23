The traffic jam at the northern entrance to the Gotthard Tunnel between Erstfeld and Göschenen had grown to ten kilometers by 9 a.m. on Sunday morning. The Touring Club Switzerland (TCS) reports a wait time of up to one hour and 40 minutes.

Traffic is building up at the northern portal of the Gotthard Tunnel. (File photo)

Road Traffic Traffic jams stretching for kilometers at the northern portal of the Gotthard Tunnel

The TCS advises travelers to give the area a wide berth. The recommended detour is via the A13 San Bernardino Tunnel.

The TCS is also forecasting traffic congestion for Sunday at the south entrance in the northbound direction. The report mentions a traffic jam up to 6 kilometers long and a delay of up to 1 hour and 30 minutes.

According to the TCS, the traffic jam at the north entrance stretched up to 20 kilometers on Saturday morning. This resulted in a delay of three hours and 20 minutes.

Due to the summer vacation, traffic jams are currently common near the northern portal of the Gotthard Tunnel, as many travelers from Germany and the Netherlands are passing through Switzerland.