The traffic jam at the northern entrance to the Gotthard Tunnel between Erstfeld and Göschenen (UR) had grown to 12 kilometers by shortly before noon on Sunday. The Touring Club Switzerland (TCS) reports wait times of up to two hours.

Traffic is building up at the northern portal of the Gotthard Tunnel. (File photo)

Road Traffic Traffic jams stretching for kilometers at the northern portal of the Gotthard Tunnel

The TCS advises travelers to give the area a wide berth. The recommended detour is via the A13 San Bernardino Tunnel.

Traffic congestion also developed in front of the south entrance in the northbound direction. According to the TCS website, the line of vehicles there stretched four kilometers. The delay was 40 minutes.

According to the TCS, the traffic jam at the north entrance stretched up to 20 kilometers on Saturday morning. This resulted in a delay of three hours and 20 minutes.

Due to the summer vacation, traffic jams are currently common near the northern portal of the Gotthard Tunnel, as many travelers from Germany and the Netherlands are passing through Switzerland.