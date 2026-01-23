Shortly after 11 a.m. on Monday, an 11-kilometer traffic jam formed in front of the northern portal of the Gotthard Tunnel. The traffic service of the Touring Club Switzerland (TCS) estimated the wait time at about 80 minutes.

Road Traffic Travelers heading south need to be patient at the northern portal of the Gotthard Tunnel

Traffic between Erstfeld and Göschenen is currently congested in the southbound direction, officials said. As an alternative, they recommend taking the A13 San Bernardino route. Authorities also advise against exiting the highway to avoid overburdening the surrounding villages.

Traffic was also backed up on the A2 highway heading north, according to the report. It stated that at 11:15 a.m., the delay between Quinto and Airolo, TI, was about 20 minutes due to a two-kilometer traffic jam.

Holiday traffic regularly causes traffic jams stretching for kilometers in front of the main road tunnel for north-south traffic.