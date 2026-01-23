Shortly after 11 a.m. on Monday, an 11-kilometer traffic jam formed in front of the northern portal of the Gotthard Tunnel. The traffic service of the Touring Club Switzerland (TCS) estimated the wait time at about 80 minutes.

Road Traffic Travelers heading south need to be patient at the northern portal of the Gotthard Tunnel

Traffic between Erstfeld and Göschenen is currently congested in the southbound direction, officials said. Authorities advise against exiting the highway to avoid overburdening the surrounding villages.

Due to an accident, the San Bernardino Tunnel has been closed in both directions since Monday morning. It is therefore not available as an alternate route. Cars are being rerouted via the San Bernardino Pass, while heavy vehicles and buses are being held at the rest areas in Campagnola and Hinterrhein.

According to Viasuisse, the situation at the San Bernardino Pass will be reassessed this afternoon. In addition, the traffic information center stated upon inquiry that a traffic jam is also developing in front of the Lötschberg car ferry.

Traffic was also backed up on the A2 highway heading north, according to further reports. At 11:15 a.m., the delay between Quinto and Airolo, TI, was about 20 minutes due to a two-kilometer traffic jam.