A bee sting caused a truck accident on Monday evening in Lower Franconia, Bavaria. The driver was freed by firefighters but was uninjured.

The truck driver was uninjured in the accident—aside from the bee sting.

According to the police, the driver was stabbed while driving, lost control of his vehicle, and veered off the road to the right.

The 40-metric-ton truck tipped over on its side in Alzenau, in the Aschaffenburg district, and came to rest on the bike path. It was loaded with about 20 metric tons of Ytong blocks—thermally insulating aerated concrete blocks used in home construction. The truck, along with the blocks, was recovered by a towing service.