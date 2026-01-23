Children and nature have been a source of inspiration for land art artist Saype for years. For the fifth time, two of his enormous paintings are adorning the hills above Villars-sur-Ollon in the canton of Vaud—before wind and weather cause them to disappear once again.

Land art artist Saype has drawn two enormous images directly onto the grass above Villars-sur-Orllon in the canton of Vaud; depending on the weather, they will soon disappear again. The paintings explore children’s relationship with nature.

Two children sitting in a meadow, drawing trees, clouds, the sun, and the moon in the grass: “A portée de ciel” (Eng.: Within Reach of the Sky) is the title of this monumental two-part work.

It is part of a story that has occupied the artist for five years and now brings the first chapter to a close. “For years, the children in my works have learned from nature and drawn inspiration from it; today, they are drawing it,” Saype says in an interview with Keystone-SDA. He is convinced that children can address “very profound” topics—especially environmental issues—and do so “in a gentle and poetic way.”

The Franco-Swiss artist painted his pictures of children drawing with chalk and charcoal directly onto the meadows. One measures 4,600 square meters and can be seen from the Roc d’Orsay; the second, covering an area of 6,300 square meters, is visible from the golf restaurant. Depending on the weather, they should remain on view until early August.

Alongside the ephemeral art, Saype is showcasing around forty of his works for the first time this year in an exhibition at the Hotel Villars Palace. The exhibition will be on view in the hotel’s exhibition hall through July 26.