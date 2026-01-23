Dozens of families wanted to enjoy their vacations on the Italian Adriatic coast. Once they arrived, however, they discovered that their accommodations had never existed. The scammers had lured them with exceptionally low-priced offers.

Here's what it's all about More than 120 vacationers in Cesenatico fell victim to an accommodation scam.

Instead of a vacation rental, they found an insurance agency at that address.

The scammers lured customers with unusually low prices and collected down payments. Summary created with

A large-scale online scam involving vacation rentals has affected more than 120 vacationers in the northern Italian Adriatic seaside resort of Cesenatico. About 50 families have had to find alternative accommodations since the weekend after the vacation rentals they thought they had booked turned out to be nonexistent, Mayor Matteo Gozzoli announced on Wednesday.

The victims had traveled from northern Italy and abroad and, upon arriving at the specified address, found the office of an insurance agency instead of a vacation resort. The scammers used photos of an actual, existing accommodation. Through booking platforms, they persuaded prospective guests to transfer down payments and rent.

The prices charged by the scammers were significantly below the usual level, Gozzoli explained. In some cases, a week’s vacation during peak season was offered for less than 800 euros—about 50 to 60 percent below the market price. Furthermore, the accommodations had no reviews.

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