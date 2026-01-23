A former youth village in Thuringia is for sale for the equivalent of about 360,000 francs. The property includes 24,000 square meters of land and 16 buildings. However, the supposed dream of owning one’s own village is derailed by a crucial problem.

For about 360,000 Franoen, you can buy an entire village in Germany.

Buyer Inherits Problem Village Is for Sale at a Bargain Price—But There's a Huge Catch

Here's what it's all about In Thuringia, a former youth village with 16 buildings is being offered for sale for approximately 360,000 francs.

The property has electricity and water connections, but permanent residency is not currently permitted.

The reasons for this are the lack of a zoning plan and the fact that the buildings' grandfather clause status has not been secured. Summary created with

An entire village for less money than a condo in many Swiss cities: What at first sounds like the real estate bargain of the year is likely to give even bold buyers pause.

In the German state of Thuringia, a former youth village is for sale. For 390,000 euros—equivalent to about 360,000 Swiss francs—you get 24,000 square meters of land and a total of 16 buildings.

These include several residential buildings and a large main house with a dining room. Electricity and drinking water connections are available, and the buildings have already been gutted, according to “Bild" reports.

Nevertheless, it appears that no buyer has come forward so far.

Residency is not currently permitted

There is one key reason for the low price: There is no approved zoning plan for the site.

Without this, the property may not be converted into permanent housing. Anyone dreaming of building apartments, a multigenerational housing project, or a small vacation village there would first have to meet the legal requirements.

In addition, the grandfather clause for the buildings has not been secured. As a result, it is unclear which structures will be preserved, renovated, or even allowed to be used in the long term.

This so-called bargain is, above all, one thing: a project with considerable risks.

The owner assumed that building permits had been issued

Owner Franz Eberitsch purchased the property in 2014. He apparently had other plans.

"We had the idea that we would spruce the place up nicely and assumed that we would get the necessary building permits," he told "Bild." However, the positive decisions they had hoped for have yet to materialize.

He is particularly frustrated by the site's location. The property is located only about 200 meters from the center of Kamsdorf. Nevertheless, it is extremely difficult to carry out a new project there.

"We're talking about reforms in Germany, after all. It's just so difficult to implement new projects in this country," says Eberitsch.

Many of the buildings stand empty today. Classified Ads

The site used to belong to the Maxhütte Steel and Metallurgical Works. In the GDR, such facilities were often used by large companies as vacation camps or recreation centers for children and teenagers.

Today, the buildings stand largely empty. The owner, however, sees potential: possibilities could include a multigenerational project, recreational activities, or some other form of community use.

Before that becomes a reality, however, a buyer would need a lot of patience, money, and determination.

Entire villages change hands time and again

The former youth village in Thuringia is not an isolated case. Time and again, entire hamlets, settlements, or historic villages are listed on the real estate market.

The "Village at Lyons" in Ireland is significantly more expensive. The historic complex is listed for sale for around 20 million euros.

The village features restored stone houses, a pub, a church, an old watermill, and a total of 47 bedrooms. Sotheby’s describes the property as a “vibrant piece of Irish cultural heritage.”

You can find out more about the village here: Vom Verfall zum Millionen-Juwel In Irland kannst du jetzt ein ganzes Dorf kaufen

Anyone who buys an entire village doesn't just get an extraordinary amount of land and numerous buildings.

Often, this is compounded by enormous renovation costs, unresolved rights of use, missing permits, and years of legal proceedings. Especially in the case of former industrial, vacation, or workers’ housing developments, the purchase price is therefore often only a small fraction of the actual costs.

At first glance, the village in Thuringia may seem more affordable than an apartment in Zurich. Whether it will ever become a livable village, however, is another matter entirely.