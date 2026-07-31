Day after day, there are events, anecdotes, birthdays, and death anniversaries that deserve to be remembered.

Every day, you'll find a look back at events, anecdotes, and birthdays or death anniversaries associated with this date.

The current calendar page for August 1, 2026

Name Day

Alfons Maria, Pierre Julien

Historical Data

2021 – Tennis player Alexander Zverev becomes the first German Olympic champion in men’s singles. The Hamburg native wins the final in Tokyo against Russia’s Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-1, marking the greatest achievement of his career to date.

2001 – In numerous German cities, same-sex couples tie the knot for the first time and have their partnerships officially registered.

1981 – The American network MTV (Music Television) launches its programming with the music video for “Video Killed the Radio Star” by The Buggles.

1976 – During a Formula 1 race at the Nürburgring, Austrian world champion Niki Lauda is involved in a crash and suffers severe burns.

1291 – The three cantons of Uri, Schwyz, and Unterwalden form the Landfriedensbund, which gives rise to the Swiss Confederation. August 1 is now Switzerland’s National Day.

Birthdays

1971 – Idil Üner (55), German actress ("Mordkommission Istanbul") and director

1956 – Axel Milberg (70), German actor (ZDF series “Familie Bundschuh,” Inspector Borowski on the Kiel-set “Tatort”)

1941 – Christa Thoben (85), German politician; Minister of Economic Affairs, Small and Medium-Sized Businesses, and Energy for North Rhine-Westphalia from 2005 to 2010; Berlin Senator for Science, Research, and Culture; and Mayor of Berlin from 1999 to 2000. Member of the CDU Executive Committee from 1989 to 2000

1936 – Yves Saint Laurent, French fashion designer, founder and head of the Parisian fashion house of the same name from 1961 to 2002; died in 2008

Anniversaries of Deaths

1911 – Konrad Duden, German philologist and pioneer of a standardized German spelling system, born in 1829