Day after day, there are events, anecdotes, birthdays, and death anniversaries that deserve to be remembered.

Every day, you'll find a look back at events, anecdotes, and birthdays or death anniversaries associated with this date.

The current calendar page for August 10, 2026

Name Day

Astrid, Laurentius, Philomena

Historical Data

2021 – The federal government and the states agree to establish a 30-billion-euro fund for reconstruction in the flood-affected areas. The regions most affected are in the states of Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia. There, severe storms with heavy rain in mid-July triggered a catastrophic flood that devastated entire areas.

2011 – Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU) is elected as the first female Minister-President of Saarland.

2001 – In Angola, 256 passengers are killed in a rebel attack on a train. The rebel group UNITA claims responsibility for the attack.

2001 – During the reconstruction of the Dresden Frauenkirche, the largest piece of rubble is put back into place. The 95-metric-ton piece—known as the “Butterfly”—is hoisted onto one of the stair towers using a special crane. The massive masonry block had fallen from a height of 38 meters when the church collapsed following the bombing of Dresden on February 13, 1945.

1986 – The first Formula 1 Grand Prix in Hungary was also the first to be held in an Eastern Bloc country.

Birthdays

1961 – Nicolas Berggruen (65), German-American executive and art collector, son of art collector Heinz Berggruen and owner of Berggruen Holdings

1951 – Juan Manuel Santos (75), Colombian politician, President 2010–2018, Nobel Peace Prize laureate 2016

1946 – Ian Martin (80), British social activist, Secretary-General of the prisoners' rights organization Amnesty International from 1986 to 1992

1931 – Renate Holm, German singer and soprano; began her career in musical films (“Fräulein vom Amt”); died in 2022

Anniversaries of Deaths

1976 – Karl Schmidt-Rottluff, German painter and graphic artist, one of the leading artists of Expressionism, co-founder of the “Brücke” artists’ group, born in 1884