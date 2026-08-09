Calendar page
What happened on August 10?
Every day, you'll find a look back at events, anecdotes, and birthdays or death anniversaries associated with this date.
German Press Agency
Day after day, there are events, anecdotes, birthdays, and death anniversaries that deserve to be remembered.
The current calendar page for August 10, 2026
Name Day
Astrid, Laurentius, Philomena
Historical Data
2021 – The federal government and the states agree to establish a 30-billion-euro fund for reconstruction in the flood-affected areas. The regions most affected are in the states of Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia. There, severe storms with heavy rain in mid-July triggered a catastrophic flood that devastated entire areas.
2011 – Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU) is elected as the first female Minister-President of Saarland.
2001 – In Angola, 256 passengers are killed in a rebel attack on a train. The rebel group UNITA claims responsibility for the attack.
2001 – During the reconstruction of the Dresden Frauenkirche, the largest piece of rubble is put back into place. The 95-metric-ton piece—known as the “Butterfly”—is hoisted onto one of the stair towers using a special crane. The massive masonry block had fallen from a height of 38 meters when the church collapsed following the bombing of Dresden on February 13, 1945.
1986 – The first Formula 1 Grand Prix in Hungary was also the first to be held in an Eastern Bloc country.
Birthdays
1961 – Nicolas Berggruen (65), German-American executive and art collector, son of art collector Heinz Berggruen and owner of Berggruen Holdings
1951 – Juan Manuel Santos (75), Colombian politician, President 2010–2018, Nobel Peace Prize laureate 2016
1946 – Ian Martin (80), British social activist, Secretary-General of the prisoners' rights organization Amnesty International from 1986 to 1992
1931 – Renate Holm, German singer and soprano; began her career in musical films (“Fräulein vom Amt”); died in 2022
Anniversaries of Deaths
1976 – Karl Schmidt-Rottluff, German painter and graphic artist, one of the leading artists of Expressionism, co-founder of the “Brücke” artists’ group, born in 1884