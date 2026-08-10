Day after day, there are events, anecdotes, birthdays, and death anniversaries that deserve to be remembered.

Every day, you'll find a look back at events, anecdotes, and birthdays or death anniversaries associated with this date.

The current calendar page for August 11, 2026

Name Day

Donald, Klara, Susanna

Historical Data

2025 – Citing allegedly rampant crime in Washington, U.S. President Donald Trump deploys the National Guard to the U.S. capital. From now on, the local police are to act under the direction of Attorney General Pam Bondi. Meanwhile, crime statistics from local law enforcement agencies show a decline in reported offenses.

2021 – An automatic weather station in Syracuse on the Italian island of Sicily records a temperature of 48.8 degrees, setting a heat record for continental Europe. The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) confirms the record in 2024. Previously, the record had been held by Greece: On July 10, 1977, temperatures of 48.0 degrees were recorded in Athens and Elefsina (Eleusis).

1984 – A joke by U.S. President Ronald Reagan during a microphone check causes a worldwide sensation: With the words “We’ll start bombing in five minutes,” he announces an attack on the Soviet Union.

1901 – Geographer and geophysicist Erich von Drygalski sets sail from Kiel aboard the research vessel *Gauss* on Germany’s first Antarctic expedition. He discovers what would later be named “Kaiser Wilhelm II Land” in East Antarctica.

1711 – The first annual horse race takes place in Ascot, England. Founded by Queen Anne, the horse racing event has since become a social highlight, always held under the patronage of the British royal family.

Birthdays

1991 – Tamirat Tola (35), Ethiopian track and field athlete, Olympic marathon champion with an Olympic record of 2:06:26 in Paris in 2024

1971 – Sharon Kam (55), Israeli clarinetist, soloist (Echo Klassik Award for “Instrumentalist of the Year” in 1998 and 2006; German Record Critics’ Award in 2002)

1965 – Andreas Bovenschulte (61), German lawyer and politician; mayor and president of the Senate of the Free Hanseatic City of Bremen since 2019

1932 – Peter Eisenman (94), American architect (Holocaust Memorial in Berlin)

Anniversaries of Deaths

1956 – Jackson Pollock, American painter and exponent of Action Painting, born in 1912