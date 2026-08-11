Day after day, there are events, anecdotes, birthdays, and death anniversaries that deserve to be remembered.

Every day, you'll find a look back at events, anecdotes, and birthdays or death anniversaries associated with this date.

The current calendar page for August 12, 2026

Name Day

Radegund

Historical Data

2023 – English forward Harry Kane transfers from Tottenham Hotspur to FC Bayern, Germany’s most successful soccer club, for a transfer fee estimated at more than 100 million euros. It is the most expensive transfer in Bundesliga history to date.

2011 – The Left Party’s co-chairs, Gesine Lötzsch and Klaus Ernst, condemn the construction of the Berlin Wall in 1961 as an “unacceptable injustice.” The party is responding to fierce criticism from the CDU/CSU and the FDP directed at Lötzsch, who had said on August 9 in Rostock that the Wall was the result of World War II and Germany’s invasion of Russia.

2006 – Nobel Prize in Literature laureate Günter Grass confirms for the first time in the *Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung* that he was drafted into the Waffen-SS shortly before the end of the war.

1981 – IBM introduces its first PC, the Personal Computer 5150. The PC-DOS 1.0 operating system is developed by Microsoft. The commercial success of the IBM PC and the many PC clones propels Microsoft to become the world’s leading software company.

1970 – At the Kremlin, German Chancellor Willy Brandt and Soviet Premier Alexei Kosygin sign the Moscow Treaty. It marks the beginning of the normalization of relations with the Warsaw Pact countries.

Birthdays

1971 – Pete Sampras (55), American tennis player, 14 Grand Slam titles from 1990 to 2003

1951 – Klaus Toppmöller (75), German soccer coach (VfL Bochum, Bayer 04 Leverkusen, Hamburger SV)

1936 – Gerold Tandler (90), German politician and executive, Bavarian Minister of the Interior (1978–1982), Minister of Economic Affairs (1988) and Minister of Finance (1988–1990), Secretary General of the CSU from 1971 to 1978 and from 1983 to 1988

1936 – Hans Haacke (90), German conceptual artist (installation “Der Bevölkerung” at the Reichstag building in Berlin in 2000)

Anniversaries of Deaths

2021 – Kurt Biedenkopf, German politician (CDU), Minister-President of Saxony from 1990 to 2002, born in 1930