Day after day, there are events, anecdotes, birthdays, and death anniversaries that deserve to be remembered.

Every day, you'll find a look back at events, anecdotes, and birthdays or death anniversaries associated with this date.

The current calendar page for August 3, 2026

Name Day

Benno, Burchard, Lydia

Historical Data

2016 – A fire breaks out on the Canary Island of La Palma, destroying 5,000 hectares of forest and scrubland within ten days. A firefighter trapped by the flames dies. A German dropout had set toilet paper on fire.

2001 – The Wankdorf Stadium in Bern, where Germany won the World Cup title in the 1954 final against Hungary, is demolished. A new stadium is built in its place.

1991 – Dynamo Dresden and Hansa Rostock, two soccer teams from the former GDR, kick off the first unified German Bundesliga season.

1941 – In a sermon, Clemens August Graf von Galen, Bishop of Münster, sharply condemns the Nazi regime’s euthanasia program. He openly addresses the cruelty with which people with intellectual disabilities are classified as “unworthy of life” and killed.

1936 – Jesse Owens wins his first gold medal in the 100-meter dash at the Olympic Games in Berlin. The American, who, as a Black man, did not fit into the German leadership’s racist worldview, becomes a symbolic figure of the Nazi Games by winning a total of four gold medals.

Birthdays

1986 – Charlotte Casiraghi (40), Monegasque journalist, daughter of Princess Caroline of Monaco

1951 – Hans Schlegel (75), a German astronaut and physicist, flew into space in 1993 as the sixth German astronaut as part of the second German Spacelab mission (D2)

1941 – Hans-Peter von Kirchbach (85), German general, Inspector General of the Bundeswehr from 1999 to 2000, who became known as the “Hero of the Oder” during the fight against the flood of the century in 1997

1926 – Tony Bennett, amerikanischer Sänger («Because of You», «Perfectly Frank»), gest. 2023

Anniversaries of Deaths

2006 – Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, a German singer considered one of the greatest sopranos of the 20th century, born in 1915