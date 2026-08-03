Day after day, there are events, anecdotes, birthdays, and death anniversaries that deserve to be remembered.

Every day, you'll find a look back at events, anecdotes, and birthdays or death anniversaries associated with this date.

The current calendar page for August 4, 2026

Name Day

John

Historical Data

2011 – The death of a 29-year-old man from police gunfire triggers a wave of violence in several London neighborhoods two days later. On August 8, the riots spread to other British cities, including Birmingham, Liverpool, and Manchester. Five people die.

1971 – It is considered the first hostage-taking incident in the history of the Federal Republic of Germany: During a bank robbery in Munich, police shoot and kill one of the two perpetrators; the other is arrested. A hostage dies in the crossfire.

1956 – The Zentralstadion opens in Leipzig during the Second German Gymnastics and Sports Festival of the GDR. With 100,000 seats, arranged in long wooden benches, the stadium on the Elsterbecken remains one of Europe’s largest arenas for many years.

1951 – The KBA is established with the passage of the law “on the Establishment of a Federal Motor Transport Authority.” The new agency is headquartered in Flensburg, Schleswig-Holstein.

1931 – In an article for the weekly newspaper *Die Weltbühne*, Kurt Tucholsky describes how military police shot deserters during World War I. This is the source of the quote, “Soldiers are murderers.”

Birthdays

1981 – Florian Silbereisen (45), German TV host ("Feste der Volksmusik"), singer, and actor ("Das Traumschiff")

1981 – Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (45), British duchess and former American actress (“Suits”), wife of Prince Harry since May 2018

1961 – Barack Obama (65), American politician, 44th President of the United States (2009–2017), Nobel Peace Prize laureate (2009)

1901 – Louis Armstrong, American jazz trumpeter and singer (“What a Wonderful World”), d. 1971

Anniversaries of Deaths

2021 – Gerd Schulte-Hillen, German publishing executive, CEO of Gruner + Jahr from 1981 to 2000, born in 1940