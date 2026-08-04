Day after day, there are events, anecdotes, birthdays, and death anniversaries that deserve to be remembered.

Every day, you'll find a look back at events, anecdotes, and birthdays or death anniversaries associated with this date.

The current calendar page for August 5, 2026

Name Day

Oswald

Historical Data

2021 – Lionel Messi’s era at FC Barcelona comes to an end after 21 years. The Argentine, then 34, and the top Spanish club were unable to agree on a new contract. Messi won 35 titles with the club, which had signed him in 2000 at the age of 13 from Rosario, Argentina.

2021 – Swimmer Florian Wellbrock wins gold in the 10-kilometer open-water swimming event at the Tokyo Olympics. He is the first German male Olympic champion in swimming since Michael Gross and Uwe Dassler in Seoul in 1988.

2014 – Deutsche Bahn begins excavation work on the controversial Stuttgart 21 underground station. The existing terminus station in the capital of Baden-Württemberg is to be converted into an underground through station.

2013 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos buys the long-established U.S. newspaper *The Washington Post* for $250 million (188 million euros) out of his personal fortune.

2008 – Bertelsmann largely withdraws from the music business. Bertelsmann’s 50 percent stake in Sony BMG, the world’s second-largest music company, would be sold to Sony, both companies announced.

Birthdays

1971 – Christine Strobl (55), German media executive and lawyer; ARD Program Director since 2021

1956 – Anja Kruse (70), German actress (“Forsthaus Falkenau,” “Die Schwarzwaldklinik,” “Die schöne Wilhelmine”)

1936 – Hans H. Klein (90), German lawyer and politician (CDU), Justice of the Federal Constitutional Court from 1983 to 1996

1906 – John Huston, American director (“The Prizzi’s Honor,” “Moby Dick,” “The Maltese Falcon”), d. 1987

Anniversaries of Deaths

1901 – Empress Victoria, German empress, daughter of Queen Victoria of the United Kingdom, wife of Frederick III, the “99-Day Emperor,” and mother of Emperor Wilhelm II; born in 1840