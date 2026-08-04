Every day, you'll find a look back at events, anecdotes, and birthdays or death anniversaries associated with this date.
German Press Agency
Day after day, there are events, anecdotes, birthdays, and death anniversaries that deserve to be remembered.
The current calendar page for August 5, 2026
Oswald
2021 – Lionel Messi’s era at FC Barcelona comes to an end after 21 years. The Argentine, then 34, and the top Spanish club were unable to agree on a new contract. Messi won 35 titles with the club, which had signed him in 2000 at the age of 13 from Rosario, Argentina.
2021 – Swimmer Florian Wellbrock wins gold in the 10-kilometer open-water swimming event at the Tokyo Olympics. He is the first German male Olympic champion in swimming since Michael Gross and Uwe Dassler in Seoul in 1988.
2014 – Deutsche Bahn begins excavation work on the controversial Stuttgart 21 underground station. The existing terminus station in the capital of Baden-Württemberg is to be converted into an underground through station.
2013 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos buys the long-established U.S. newspaper *The Washington Post* for $250 million (188 million euros) out of his personal fortune.
2008 – Bertelsmann largely withdraws from the music business. Bertelsmann’s 50 percent stake in Sony BMG, the world’s second-largest music company, would be sold to Sony, both companies announced.
1971 – Christine Strobl (55), German media executive and lawyer; ARD Program Director since 2021
1956 – Anja Kruse (70), German actress (“Forsthaus Falkenau,” “Die Schwarzwaldklinik,” “Die schöne Wilhelmine”)
1936 – Hans H. Klein (90), German lawyer and politician (CDU), Justice of the Federal Constitutional Court from 1983 to 1996
1906 – John Huston, American director (“The Prizzi’s Honor,” “Moby Dick,” “The Maltese Falcon”), d. 1987
1901 – Empress Victoria, German empress, daughter of Queen Victoria of the United Kingdom, wife of Frederick III, the “99-Day Emperor,” and mother of Emperor Wilhelm II; born in 1840