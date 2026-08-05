Every day, you'll find a look back at events, anecdotes, and birthdays or death anniversaries associated with this date.
German Press Agency
Day after day, there are events, anecdotes, birthdays, and death anniversaries that deserve to be remembered.
The current calendar page for August 6, 2026
Gilbert, Hermann
2001 – The Belgian beer company Interbrew (now Anheuser-Busch InBev) acquires the long-established Bremen-based brewery Beck for 1.79 billion euros.
1966 – The longest suspension bridge in Europe at the time was opened to traffic in Lisbon. The bridge over the Tagus River is approximately 2,278 meters long.
1945 – The U.S. Air Force drops the first atomic bomb on the Japanese city of Hiroshima. By the end of 1945 alone, 70,000 people had died as a result.
1806 – Emperor Francis II abdicates the Holy Roman Imperial Crown. This marks the end of the Holy Roman Empire of the German Nation.
1791 – The Brandenburg Gate in Berlin is inaugurated. The quadriga is added three years later.
1981 – Thomas Greilinger (45), German ice hockey player (ERC Ingolstadt 2008–2019, “DEL Player of the Year” 2010)
1976 – Travis Kalanick (50), American entrepreneur, co-founder of the ride-hailing service Uber
1946 – Peter Simonischek, Austrian actor (“Toni Erdmann”), member of the ensemble at Berlin’s Schaubühne from 1979 to 1999, died in 2023
1881 – Alexander Fleming, British bacteriologist, discoverer of the antibacterial effects of penicillin in 1928, Nobel Prize in Medicine in 1945, died in 1955
2011 – Kuno Klötzer, German soccer coach, who won the 1976 DFB Cup and the 1977 European Cup Winners' Cup with Hamburger SV; born in 1922