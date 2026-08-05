Day after day, there are events, anecdotes, birthdays, and death anniversaries that deserve to be remembered.

Every day, you'll find a look back at events, anecdotes, and birthdays or death anniversaries associated with this date.

The current calendar page for August 6, 2026

Name Day

Gilbert, Hermann

Historical Data

2001 – The Belgian beer company Interbrew (now Anheuser-Busch InBev) acquires the long-established Bremen-based brewery Beck for 1.79 billion euros.

1966 – The longest suspension bridge in Europe at the time was opened to traffic in Lisbon. The bridge over the Tagus River is approximately 2,278 meters long.

1945 – The U.S. Air Force drops the first atomic bomb on the Japanese city of Hiroshima. By the end of 1945 alone, 70,000 people had died as a result.

1806 – Emperor Francis II abdicates the Holy Roman Imperial Crown. This marks the end of the Holy Roman Empire of the German Nation.

1791 – The Brandenburg Gate in Berlin is inaugurated. The quadriga is added three years later.

Birthdays

1981 – Thomas Greilinger (45), German ice hockey player (ERC Ingolstadt 2008–2019, “DEL Player of the Year” 2010)

1976 – Travis Kalanick (50), American entrepreneur, co-founder of the ride-hailing service Uber

1946 – Peter Simonischek, Austrian actor (“Toni Erdmann”), member of the ensemble at Berlin’s Schaubühne from 1979 to 1999, died in 2023

1881 – Alexander Fleming, British bacteriologist, discoverer of the antibacterial effects of penicillin in 1928, Nobel Prize in Medicine in 1945, died in 1955

Anniversaries of Deaths

2011 – Kuno Klötzer, German soccer coach, who won the 1976 DFB Cup and the 1977 European Cup Winners' Cup with Hamburger SV; born in 1922