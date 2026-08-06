Day after day, there are events, anecdotes, birthdays, and death anniversaries that deserve to be remembered.

Every day, you'll find a look back at events, anecdotes, and birthdays or death anniversaries associated with this date.

The current calendar page for August 7, 2026

Name Day

Africa, Donatus, Juliana

Historical Data

2025 – Frauke Brosius-Gersdorf, a lawyer nominated by the SPD, withdraws her candidacy for a judgeship on the Federal Constitutional Court. Some members of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group had previously rejected her nomination, contrary to prior agreements. Comments she had made regarding abortion were cited as the reason.

2016 – A little over two years after a military coup, Thais approved the new constitution in a referendum.

1996 – At a campground near Biescas in the Spanish Pyrenees, 87 people were killed by a debris and mudslide.

1886 – The first German Skat Congress begins in Altenburg (Thuringia) (through August 9). The “General German Skat Rules” put an end to many regional variations of the game.

1796 – Under the Treaty of Paris, Württemberg was forced to cede its French exclave of Mömpelgard (Montbéliard) to Napoleon. For 400 years, the county in Burgundy had been ruled by the House of Württemberg.

Birthdays

1966 – Robert Seethaler (60), Austrian author (*The Tobacconist*)

1966 – Stefan Hesse (60), German Catholic priest; Archbishop of Hamburg since 2015

1961 – Gesine Lötzsch (65), German politician, federal chair of the party Die Linke from 2010 to 2012

1876 – Mata Hari, a Dutch dancer, accused by French authorities of spying for Germany during World War I, executed in 1917

Anniversaries of Deaths

1106 – Emperor Henry IV, Holy Roman Emperor since 1084, King since 1056; his conflict with the papacy forced him to make the “Journey to Canossa” in 1077; born in 1050