Every day, you'll find a look back at events, anecdotes, and birthdays or death anniversaries associated with this date.
German Press Agency
Day after day, there are events, anecdotes, birthdays, and death anniversaries that deserve to be remembered.
The current calendar page for August 8, 2026
Cyriakus, Dominic, Famian
2025 – Following the Israeli Security Cabinet’s decision to capture the city of Gaza, the German government suspends export licenses for military equipment that could be used in the Gaza Strip.
2021 – As they advance, the Afghan Taliban capture the city of Kunduz, followed by Herat, Mazar-i-Sharif, and many other provincial capitals. The security forces generally put up little resistance. German Bundeswehr units had been stationed in Kunduz and Mazar-i-Sharif for years.
1991 – When the dilapidated Albanian freighter “Vlora,” carrying more than 10,000 refugees, docked in Bari, Italy, the flow of refugees from Albania—which had been ongoing for months—reached another peak.
1956 – A fire at the “Bois du Cazier” coal mine in Marcinelle, Belgium, kills 262 miners.
1786 – Mountaineers Jacques Balmat and Michel Paccard became the first to climb Mont Blanc (now 4,806 meters), the highest peak in the Alps.
1981 – Roger Federer (45), Swiss tennis player, eight-time Wimbledon champion
1966 – Jimmy Wales (60), American Internet entrepreneur; co-founder, along with Larry Sanger, of the online encyclopedia Wikipedia in 2001
1956 – Lena Stolze (70), Austrian-German actress ("The White Rose")
1951 – Louis van Gaal (75), Dutch soccer coach (FC Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Dutch national team)
2022 – Olivia Newton-John, British pop singer (“Let Me Be There,” “You're The One That I Want”) and actress (“Grease”), born in 1948