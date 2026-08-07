Day after day, there are events, anecdotes, birthdays, and death anniversaries that deserve to be remembered.

Every day, you'll find a look back at events, anecdotes, and birthdays or death anniversaries associated with this date.

The current calendar page for August 8, 2026

Name Day

Cyriakus, Dominic, Famian

Historical Data

2025 – Following the Israeli Security Cabinet’s decision to capture the city of Gaza, the German government suspends export licenses for military equipment that could be used in the Gaza Strip.

2021 – As they advance, the Afghan Taliban capture the city of Kunduz, followed by Herat, Mazar-i-Sharif, and many other provincial capitals. The security forces generally put up little resistance. German Bundeswehr units had been stationed in Kunduz and Mazar-i-Sharif for years.

1991 – When the dilapidated Albanian freighter “Vlora,” carrying more than 10,000 refugees, docked in Bari, Italy, the flow of refugees from Albania—which had been ongoing for months—reached another peak.

1956 – A fire at the “Bois du Cazier” coal mine in Marcinelle, Belgium, kills 262 miners.

1786 – Mountaineers Jacques Balmat and Michel Paccard became the first to climb Mont Blanc (now 4,806 meters), the highest peak in the Alps.

Birthdays

1981 – Roger Federer (45), Swiss tennis player, eight-time Wimbledon champion

1966 – Jimmy Wales (60), American Internet entrepreneur; co-founder, along with Larry Sanger, of the online encyclopedia Wikipedia in 2001

1956 – Lena Stolze (70), Austrian-German actress ("The White Rose")

1951 – Louis van Gaal (75), Dutch soccer coach (FC Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Dutch national team)

Anniversaries of Deaths

2022 – Olivia Newton-John, British pop singer (“Let Me Be There,” “You're The One That I Want”) and actress (“Grease”), born in 1948