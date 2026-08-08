Day after day, there are events, anecdotes, birthdays, and death anniversaries that deserve to be remembered.

Every day, you'll find a look back at events, anecdotes, and birthdays or death anniversaries associated with this date.

The current calendar page for August 9, 2026

Name Day

Edith

Historical Data

2024 – The fashion group Esprit announces the closure of its 56 stores in Germany. By the end of the year, approximately 1,300 employees will lose their jobs. The shoe retailer Deichmann acquires the Esprit brand rights for Europe.

2021 – Virginia Roberts Giuffre, an American citizen, files a lawsuit in New York against Prince Andrew of the United Kingdom, alleging that he sexually abused her on multiple occasions in New York and the Caribbean when she was 17 years old. The second-eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II denies the allegations. In February 2022, an out-of-court settlement is reached.

2001 – Sankt Afra, Germany’s first state-run high school for gifted students, opens its doors in Meissen, Saxony.

1951 – Six teachers founded the private association “Goethe-Institut” in Munich. Initially, they planned to offer only German language courses for foreign colleagues. Today, the Goethe-Institut is the Federal Republic of Germany’s cultural institute with a global presence.

1896 – Aviation pioneer Otto Lilienthal crashed during an experiment in the Havelland region and died the next day from his injuries. A gust of wind had caught his glider.

Birthdays

1976 – Audrey Tautou (50), French actress (“Coco Chanel: The Beginning of a Passion,” “Amélie”)

1971 – Cornelia Poletto (55), German chef; received her first Michelin star in 2002; has appeared on numerous TV shows and authored several cookbooks

1951 – Michaele Schreyer (75), German politician (Alliance 90/The Greens), EU Commissioner for the Budget, 1999–2004

1941 – Peter Hartz (85), German industrial executive, Volkswagen Chief Human Resources Officer from 1993 to 2005, architect of the labor market reform named after him (Agenda 2010)

Anniversaries of Deaths

2006 – Jenny Gröllmann, German actress (TV series “Liebling Kreuzberg,” “Tatort,” “Polizeiruf 110”), born in 1947