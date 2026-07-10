Day after day, there are events, anecdotes, birthdays, and death anniversaries that deserve to be remembered.

Every day, you'll find a look back at events, anecdotes, and birthdays or death anniversaries associated with this date.

The current calendar page for July 11, 2026

Name Day

Benedict, Hildulf, Olga, Oliver

Historical Data

2025 – Due to a dispute between the CDU/CSU and the SPD over a candidate nominated by the Social Democrats, the election of three justices to the Federal Constitutional Court fails in the Bundestag.

2006 – A series of attacks in Mumbai, a metropolis of over a million people in the West Indies, left 187 people dead and more than 700 others injured. Seven bombs exploded on crowded commuter trains and at train stations.

1951 – The Federal Republic of Germany is admitted to UNESCO, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. The GDR becomes a member of the organization in 1972.

1926 – The German Grand Prix is held for the first time at the Avus racetrack in Berlin. Rudolf Caracciola of Germany wins in a Mercedes.

1696 – The “Academy of Painting, Sculpture, and Architecture,” now known as the Academy of Arts, is founded in Berlin.

Birthdays

1956 – Sela Ward (70), American actress ("On the Run")

1941 – Heiner Bremer (85), German journalist (“RTL Nachtjournal,” “Das Duell” on n-tv)

1927 – Herbert Blomstedt (99), Swedish conductor, Gewandhaus Kapellmeister in Leipzig from 1998 to 2005, principal conductor of the NDR Symphony Orchestra from 1996 to 1998, Music Director of the San Francisco Symphony from 1985 to 1995

1906 – Herbert Wehner, German politician, chairman of the SPD parliamentary group in the Bundestag from 1969 to 1983; died in 1990

Anniversaries of Deaths

2023 – Milan Kundera, French-Czech writer (“The Unbearable Lightness of Being”), born 1929