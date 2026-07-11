Day after day, there are events, anecdotes, birthdays, and death anniversaries that deserve to be remembered.

Every day, you'll find a look back at events, anecdotes, and birthdays or death anniversaries associated with this date.

The current calendar page for July 12, 2026

Name Day

Felix, Johannes, Sigisbert

Historical Data

2025 – The imposing fairytale castles of Bavarian King Ludwig II are designated as World Heritage Sites by UNESCO, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. Neuschwanstein, Herrenchiemsee, and Linderhof are among the most famous tourist attractions in Bavaria.

2011 – Resolution 1998 on the protection of children, drafted under German leadership, is unanimously adopted by the UN Security Council. The resolution condemns attacks on schools and hospitals.

2006 – Joachim Löw is named the new head coach of the German national soccer team. He is introduced in Frankfurt am Main as the successor to Jürgen Klinsmann.

1906 – Alfred Dreyfus is fully exonerated by the French Court of Cassation. The Jewish officer had been sentenced to life exile by a military court in 1894 for allegedly betraying military secrets to the German Empire. The evidence used against him was later exposed as a forgery (“Dreyfus Affair”).

1806 – Envoys from 16 German states gather in Paris to form the Confederation of the Rhine. In doing so, they leave the territory of the Holy Roman Empire of the German Nation and submit to Napoleon.

Birthdays

1986 – Simone Laudehr (40), German soccer player, 2007 World Champion

1957 – Götz Alsmann (69), German entertainer, TV host ("Zimmer frei"), and musician

1951 – Monika Herz (75), German pop singer (“Kleiner Vogel”)

1926 – Oswald Mathias Ungers, German architect (Wallraf-Richartz Museum in Cologne, German Architecture Museum in Frankfurt), d. 2007

Anniversaries of Deaths

2016 – Miriam Pielhau, German TV host (entertainment magazine “taff,” “Big Brother”), born in 1975