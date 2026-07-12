Day after day, there are events, anecdotes, birthdays, and death anniversaries that deserve to be remembered.

Every day, you'll find a look back at events, anecdotes, and birthdays or death anniversaries associated with this date.

The current calendar page for July 13, 2026

Name Day

Arn, Heinrich, Mildred, Sara, Silas

Historical Data

2025 – Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner wins his first Wimbledon title. He defeats Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz in four sets. The day before, Poland’s Iga Swiatek had defeated American Amanda Anisimova in the women’s final in a straight-sets victory.

2024 – An assassination attempt on Republican presidential candidate and future president Donald Trump rocks the U.S. election campaign. Trump is shot during an appearance in Pennsylvania. One member of the audience dies. Security forces kill the shooter.

2016 – Nearly three weeks after the historic Brexit vote, Theresa May becomes the new prime minister of the United Kingdom. The Conservative politician succeeds David Cameron, who has resigned.

2006 – Regensburg's Old Town is added to the UNESCO World Heritage List.

2001 – The radical Islamic Taliban ban the use of the Internet in Afghanistan. “We are not against the Internet, but it is being used to spread obscenities, immorality, and propaganda against Islam,” says Wakil Ahmed Mutawakil, foreign minister of the Taliban regime.

Birthdays

1996 – Max Hess (30), German track and field athlete, 2016 European champion in the triple jump

1956 – Günther Jauch (70), German television journalist and talk show host (“Stern TV,” “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?”)

1951 – Alfred Tacke (75), German politician and economist, State Secretary for Economic Affairs from 1998 to 2005

1951 – Sonia Mikich (75), German television journalist, editor-in-chief of WDR from 2014 to 2018, head of the ARD studio in Paris from 1998 to 2001, ARD correspondent in Moscow from 1992 to 1998

Anniversaries of Deaths

1951 – Arnold Schoenberg, Austrian composer, founder of twelve-tone music, born in 1874