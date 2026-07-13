Day after day, there are events, anecdotes, birthdays, and death anniversaries that deserve to be remembered.

Every day, you'll find a look back at events, anecdotes, and birthdays or death anniversaries associated with this date.

The current calendar page for July 14, 2026

Name Day

Goswin, Roland, Ulrich

Historical Data

2021 – Extreme heavy rainfall triggers a catastrophic flood, particularly in western Germany, resulting in more than 180 deaths. The Ahr and Erft rivers in the districts of Ahrweiler (Rhineland-Palatinate) and Euskirchen (North Rhine-Westphalia) are particularly hard hit. Hundreds of homes, bridges, and roads are swept away or devastated. Severe damage, resulting in more than 40 deaths, is also reported in Belgium.

2016 – On France’s National Day, an attacker plows a truck into a crowd in the French port city of Nice. 86 people are killed, and another 200 are injured. The terrorist group Islamic State (IS) later claims responsibility for the attack.

2006 – For the first time, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) meets with immigrants and representatives from politics, business, and religious communities at an integration summit to discuss issues related to the integration of foreigners.

1881 – At the age of 21, the notorious gunslinger William F. Bonney is shot and killed by the sheriff in Fort Sumner, New Mexico. Known as “Billy the Kid,” he later becomes the hero of countless Westerns and pulp novels.

1881 – Germany's first official telephone directory is published in Berlin. It lists just 99 telephone subscribers.

Birthdays

1977 – Crown Princess Victoria (49), heir to the Swedish throne, eldest daughter of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia

1972 – Manfred Weber (54), German politician, leader of the European People's Party (EPP) group in the European Parliament since 2014, president of the EPP since 2022

1961 – Patricia Schlesinger (65), German journalist and television host, Director General of Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg (RBB) from 2016 to 2022

1926 – Harry Dean Stanton, American film actor (“Paris, Texas,” “Pretty in Pink”), died in 2017

Anniversaries of Deaths

2011 – Leo Kirch, German media entrepreneur; founder of the KirchGruppe media conglomerate, which included, among others, the ProSiebenSAT.1 and Premiere networks; born in 1926