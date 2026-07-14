Day after day, there are events, anecdotes, birthdays, and death anniversaries that deserve to be remembered.

Every day, you'll find a look back at events, anecdotes, and birthdays or death anniversaries associated with this date.

The current calendar page for July 15, 2026

Name Day

Bonaventura, Gumbert, Wladimir, Regiswind

Historical Data

2016 – In Turkey, factions of the military stage a coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The uprising, in which about 300 people die, fails the following day. Ankara blames supporters of Fethullah Gülen, a preacher living in the United States. Thousands of military personnel, lawyers, civil servants, and academics are dismissed or arrested.

2006 – Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad compares the Israeli government to Adolf Hitler and Genghis Khan and accuses it of seeking a “pretext” for military attacks.

1991 – The European University “Viadrina” is reestablished in Frankfurt (Oder). The university had previously existed from 1506 to 1811.

1946 – The freighter “American Ranger” arrives in Bremen carrying the first 35,700 CARE relief packages from the United States for the suffering German population.

1916 – William Edward Boeing founded the Pacific Aero Products Company in Seattle, which later became the Boeing Company.

Birthdays

1976 – Diane Kruger (50), German-French actress (“Troy,” “In the Fade”)

1946 – Achim Mentzel, German musician and TV host (“Achim’s Hit Parade”), died in 2016

1946 – Linda Ronstadt (80), amerikanische Rock- und Folksängerin («That Will Be the Day», «When Will I Be Loved»)

1946 – Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah (80), Sultan of Brunei since 1976, was considered the richest man in the world in the 1980s and 1990s thanks to vast oil reserves off the coast of Brunei

Anniversaries of Deaths

1976 – Paul Gallico, American writer and journalist, author of the novels about the adventures of London cleaning lady Ada Harris (“A Dress by Dior,” “The Smuggled Henry,” “Mrs. Harris Flies to Moscow”), born in 1897