Day after day, there are events, anecdotes, birthdays, and death anniversaries that deserve to be remembered.

Every day, you'll find a look back at events, anecdotes, and birthdays or death anniversaries associated with this date.

The current calendar page for July 16, 2026

Name Day

Monulf, Reinhild

Historical Data

2006 – At their G8 summit in St. Petersburg, Russia, the seven leading industrialized nations and Russia adopt an “action plan” for global energy security for the first time.

1996 – The Berlin Regional Court sentences the so-called “Tunnel Gangsters” to prison terms ranging from 6 to 13 years. The five convicted men had robbed a Berlin bank in 1995 and held 16 hostages for 18 hours. The bank robbers fled through a homemade tunnel system with a haul of at least 9.6 million marks.

1951 – King Leopold III of Belgium, a controversial figure due to his role during the German occupation of 1940–1944, abdicates in favor of his son Baudouin.

1946 – In Dachau, 43 members of the Waffen-SS are sentenced to death for the murder of at least 70 American prisoners of war in Malmedy, Belgium. A total of 74 Germans had been charged. None of the death sentences were carried out. On Christmas Day 1956, the last of the defendants were released from prison.

1661 – The Bank of Stockholm issues Europe's first paper currency.

Birthdays

1973 – Katherina Reiche (53), German politician (CDU), Federal Minister of Economic Affairs and Energy since 2025

1971 – Bibiana Beglau (55), German actress (“Die Stille nach dem Schuss”), named Actress of the Year by the magazine “Theater heute” in 2014

1969 – Sahra Wagenknecht (57), German politician; founded the Bündnis Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW) party in 2024; co-chair of the Die Linke parliamentary group in the Bundestag from 2015 to 2019

1956 – Tony Kushner (70), American playwright and author (“Angels in America,” screenwriter of “Munich”)

Anniversaries of Deaths

2001 – Beate Uhse, a German entrepreneur and pioneer of the adult entertainment industry, founded the company bearing her name in Flensburg in 1949; born in 1919