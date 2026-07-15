Every day, you'll find a look back at events, anecdotes, and birthdays or death anniversaries associated with this date.
German Press Agency
Day after day, there are events, anecdotes, birthdays, and death anniversaries that deserve to be remembered.
The current calendar page for July 16, 2026
Monulf, Reinhild
2006 – At their G8 summit in St. Petersburg, Russia, the seven leading industrialized nations and Russia adopt an “action plan” for global energy security for the first time.
1996 – The Berlin Regional Court sentences the so-called “Tunnel Gangsters” to prison terms ranging from 6 to 13 years. The five convicted men had robbed a Berlin bank in 1995 and held 16 hostages for 18 hours. The bank robbers fled through a homemade tunnel system with a haul of at least 9.6 million marks.
1951 – King Leopold III of Belgium, a controversial figure due to his role during the German occupation of 1940–1944, abdicates in favor of his son Baudouin.
1946 – In Dachau, 43 members of the Waffen-SS are sentenced to death for the murder of at least 70 American prisoners of war in Malmedy, Belgium. A total of 74 Germans had been charged. None of the death sentences were carried out. On Christmas Day 1956, the last of the defendants were released from prison.
1661 – The Bank of Stockholm issues Europe's first paper currency.
1973 – Katherina Reiche (53), German politician (CDU), Federal Minister of Economic Affairs and Energy since 2025
1971 – Bibiana Beglau (55), German actress (“Die Stille nach dem Schuss”), named Actress of the Year by the magazine “Theater heute” in 2014
1969 – Sahra Wagenknecht (57), German politician; founded the Bündnis Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW) party in 2024; co-chair of the Die Linke parliamentary group in the Bundestag from 2015 to 2019
1956 – Tony Kushner (70), American playwright and author (“Angels in America,” screenwriter of “Munich”)
2001 – Beate Uhse, a German entrepreneur and pioneer of the adult entertainment industry, founded the company bearing her name in Flensburg in 1949; born in 1919