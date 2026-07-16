Day after day, there are events, anecdotes, birthdays, and death anniversaries that deserve to be remembered.

Every day, you'll find a look back at events, anecdotes, and birthdays or death anniversaries associated with this date.

The current calendar page for July 17, 2026

Name Day

Alexius, Donata, Hedwig, Marina

Historical Data

2006 – At least 665 people are killed and 65 are reported missing in a 7.7-magnitude undersea earthquake off the coast of the Indonesian island of Java. More than 1,600 homes are rendered uninhabitable.

1996 – A jumbo jet operated by the American airline TWA exploded shortly after takeoff off the coast of Long Island while en route from New York to Paris. All 230 people on board were killed. The cause was likely a series of unfortunate circumstances.

1976 – Indonesia annexes the former Portuguese colony of East Timor as its 27th province. Over the next two decades, uprisings are brutally suppressed. In 2002, East Timor gains independence following a referendum.

1936 – The Spanish Civil War begins with a military revolt in Spanish Morocco, which spreads to Spain shortly thereafter.

1871 – The first section of the Ringbahn begins operation in Berlin. Running clockwise, the line initially connected Moabit with Schöneberg and was then still known as the “Verbindungsbahn.” The Ringbahn was completed six years later with the completion of the section from Schöneberg through Charlottenburg to Moabit.

Birthdays

1961 – António Costa (65), Portuguese politician, President of the European Council since 2024, Prime Minister 2015–2024

1954 – Angela Merkel (72), German politician, Chancellor of Germany from 2005 to 2021, Federal Chairwoman of the CDU from 2000 to 2018

1951 – Frank Castorf (75), German director, artistic director of the Volksbühne Berlin from 1992 to 2017

1925 – Anita Lasker-Wallfisch (101), German-British cellist, one of the last survivors of the Auschwitz Girls' Orchestra

Anniversaries of Deaths

2025 – Felix Baumgartner, Austrian extreme athlete and base jumper, born in 1969