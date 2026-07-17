Day after day, there are events, anecdotes, birthdays, and death anniversaries that deserve to be remembered.

Every day, you'll find a look back at events, anecdotes, and birthdays or death anniversaries associated with this date.

The current calendar page for July 18, 2026

Name Day

Answer, Arnold, Arnulf, Friedrich, Odilia, Radegund

Historical Data

2025 – During the big fireworks display at the Rheinkirmes in Düsseldorf, 19 visitors are injured when a firework detonates at too low an altitude. The cause is believed to have been a misfire.

2021 – The misuse of the Israeli surveillance software Pegasus in several countries comes to light. Among those spied on are politicians such as French President Emmanuel Macron, diplomats, and journalists. The program can be secretly installed on smartphones.

2016 – On a train near Würzburg, a 17-year-old Afghan refugee seriously injures four people with an axe and a knife, and also injures a pedestrian while fleeing. Police shoot and kill the attacker, who identifies himself in a video as an “IS soldier.”

1991 – The first Ibero-American Summit, attended by 23 heads of state and government from Spain, Portugal, and South and Central America, begins in Guadalajara, Mexico, with the aim of strengthening cooperation in the political, economic, and cultural spheres.

1926 – The Zeiss Planetarium opens in Jena. Today, it is the oldest large planetarium still in operation in the world.

Birthdays

1966 – Dan O'Brien (60), American track and field athlete, considered the best decathlete of the 1990s; gold medalist at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta; three-time world champion

1961 – Elizabeth McGovern (65), American actress ("Downton Abbey")

1956 – Edmund Becker (70), German soccer player (Karlsruher SC) and coach (Karlsruher SC)

1941 – Frank Farian, German pop music producer (Boney M, Milli Vanilli) and schlager singer; died in 2024

Anniversaries of Deaths

2022 – Claes Oldenburg, an American Pop Art artist who creates monumental replicas of everyday objects as well as “soft sculptures” made of canvas and foam rubber; born in 1929