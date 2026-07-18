Day after day, there are events, anecdotes, birthdays, and death anniversaries that deserve to be remembered.

Every day, you'll find a look back at events, anecdotes, and birthdays or death anniversaries associated with this date.

The current calendar page for July 19, 2026

Name Day

Bernulf

Historical Data

2016 – Real estate billionaire Donald Trump is nominated by the U.S. Republicans at their national convention in Cleveland as their candidate for the November presidential election.

2004 – The “Queen Mary 2” arrives at the Port of Hamburg for its first visit to Germany. Tens of thousands of spectators gave an enthusiastic early-morning welcome to what was then the world’s largest and most expensive passenger ship as it slowly sailed up the Elbe, accompanied by up to 300 boats.

1996 – The XXVI Summer Olympic Games open in Atlanta, Georgia. U.S. President Bill Clinton delivers the opening address, and boxing legend Muhammad Ali lights the Olympic flame.

1988 – Bruce Springsteen’s performance in East Berlin is the largest concert in the history of the GDR. The American rock star plays to a crowd of at least 160,000 people. Press reports mention as many as 500,000 attendees.

1966 – The Federal Constitutional Court rules that the previous system of party financing from the federal budget is unconstitutional. However, political parties may still be reimbursed for campaign expenses to a limited extent.

Birthdays

1996 – Deniz Undav (30), German soccer player (VfB Stuttgart), named to the national team roster for the 2026 World Cup

1976 – Benedict Cumberbatch (50), British actor (“The Imitation Game,” the crime series “Sherlock”)

1971 – Vitali Klitschko (55), Ukrainian politician and boxer, mayor of Kyiv since 2014, former world heavyweight boxing champion

1956 – Juliane Werding (70), German pop singer and songwriter (“The Day Connie Kramer Died”)

Anniversaries of Deaths

2016 – Garry Marshall, American film director (“Pretty Woman,” “Frankie and Johnny,” “The Bride Who Wouldn’t Say Yes”), born 1934