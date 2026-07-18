Every day, you'll find a look back at events, anecdotes, and birthdays or death anniversaries associated with this date.
German Press Agency
Day after day, there are events, anecdotes, birthdays, and death anniversaries that deserve to be remembered.
The current calendar page for July 19, 2026
Bernulf
2016 – Real estate billionaire Donald Trump is nominated by the U.S. Republicans at their national convention in Cleveland as their candidate for the November presidential election.
2004 – The “Queen Mary 2” arrives at the Port of Hamburg for its first visit to Germany. Tens of thousands of spectators gave an enthusiastic early-morning welcome to what was then the world’s largest and most expensive passenger ship as it slowly sailed up the Elbe, accompanied by up to 300 boats.
1996 – The XXVI Summer Olympic Games open in Atlanta, Georgia. U.S. President Bill Clinton delivers the opening address, and boxing legend Muhammad Ali lights the Olympic flame.
1988 – Bruce Springsteen’s performance in East Berlin is the largest concert in the history of the GDR. The American rock star plays to a crowd of at least 160,000 people. Press reports mention as many as 500,000 attendees.
1966 – The Federal Constitutional Court rules that the previous system of party financing from the federal budget is unconstitutional. However, political parties may still be reimbursed for campaign expenses to a limited extent.
1996 – Deniz Undav (30), German soccer player (VfB Stuttgart), named to the national team roster for the 2026 World Cup
1976 – Benedict Cumberbatch (50), British actor (“The Imitation Game,” the crime series “Sherlock”)
1971 – Vitali Klitschko (55), Ukrainian politician and boxer, mayor of Kyiv since 2014, former world heavyweight boxing champion
1956 – Juliane Werding (70), German pop singer and songwriter (“The Day Connie Kramer Died”)
2016 – Garry Marshall, American film director (“Pretty Woman,” “Frankie and Johnny,” “The Bride Who Wouldn’t Say Yes”), born 1934