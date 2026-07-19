Day after day, there are events, anecdotes, birthdays, and death anniversaries that deserve to be remembered.

Every day, you'll find a look back at events, anecdotes, and birthdays or death anniversaries associated with this date.

The current calendar page for July 20, 2026

Name Day

Margareta, Wilmar

Historical Data

2021 – After several delays, the Humboldt Forum, featuring the historicist facades of the former City Palace, opens in Berlin. The center for culture, art, and science, built at a cost of 680 million euros, initially opens with a selection of the planned exhibitions.

1951 – King Abdullah of Jordan is assassinated by a Palestinian extremist on the steps of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

1944 – The bomb plot against Adolf Hitler by the resistance group led by Claus Schenk Graf von Stauffenberg fails. The coup against the Nazi regime fails, and the conspirators are executed.

1936 – The Treaty of Montreux restores sovereignty over the Dardanelles and the Bosporus Straits to Turkey, as the successor state to the Ottoman Empire following World War I. It regulates the passage of ships into the Black Sea.

1906 – Finland, then under Russian rule, becomes the first country in Europe to grant women the right to vote and to run for office.

Birthdays

1996 – Waldemar Anton (30), German soccer player (Borussia Dortmund), named to the national team roster for the 2026 World Cup

1986 – Andreas Kümmert (40), German blues and rock singer (“Heart of Stone”), winner of the third season of “The Voice of Germany”

1941 – Kurt Raab, German actor and production designer; appeared in *Why Does Mr. R. Go on a Rampage?*, *The Ghost*, and *The Tenderness of Wolves*; died in 1988

Anniversaries of Deaths

2011 – Lucian Freud, British painter (“A Woman Smiling”), grandson of Sigmund Freud, who emigrated to England in 1933; born in 1922

1951 – Wilhelm of Prussia, Crown Prince of the German Empire (1888–1918), born in 1882