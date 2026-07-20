Day after day, there are events, anecdotes, birthdays, and death anniversaries that deserve to be remembered.

Every day, you'll find a look back at events, anecdotes, and birthdays or death anniversaries associated with this date.

The current calendar page for July 21, 2026

Name Day

Florentius, Laurentius, Arbogast

Historical Data

2024 – U.S. President Joe Biden announces on social media that he is withdrawing from the presidential race. The Democrat, who was 81 at the time, had come under intense pressure within his own party due to his age and mental state.

2011 – An employee who reports misconduct at their workplace in the public interest may not be dismissed without notice for that reason. This was the ruling of the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg in the case of a geriatric nurse from Berlin.

1996 – Bjarne Riis of Denmark, riding for “Team Telekom,” wins the 83rd Tour de France ahead of his teammate Jan Ullrich of Germany. In 2007, Riis admits to having used performance-enhancing drugs during the Tour.

1831 – Leopold of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha is sworn in as the first “King of the Belgians.” July 21 is later declared a national holiday.

1796 – Scottish physician and botanist Mungo Park becomes, presumably, the first European to reach the Niger River in West Africa, in what is now Mali.

Birthdays

1971 – Charlotte Gainsbourg (55), French actress (“Antichrist,” “Jane Eyre”) and singer (album “Rest”), daughter of Serge Gainsbourg and Jane Birkin

1951 – Eberhard Gienger (75), German artistic gymnast, 1974 world champion on the high bar

1951 – Robin Williams, American actor (“Good Morning, Vietnam,” “Mrs. Doubtfire”), died in 2014

1941 – Hemjö Klein (85), German business executive, “inventor” of the Bahncard, member of the executive board of Deutsche Bundesbahn from 1982 to 1993 and of Lufthansa from 1993 to 1998

Anniversaries of Deaths

2001 – Einar Schleef, German director and playwright (novel *Gertrud*, screenplay and direction of *Totentrompeten*, director of Rolf Hochhuth’s play *Wessies in Weimar*), born 1944