Day after day, there are events, anecdotes, birthdays, and death anniversaries that deserve to be remembered.

Every day, you'll find a look back at events, anecdotes, and birthdays or death anniversaries associated with this date.

The current calendar page for July 22, 2026

Name Day

Verena

Historical Data

2016 – During a shooting spree at the Olympia shopping center in Munich, an 18-year-old shoots and kills nine people. There are false alarms and panic throughout the city. While fleeing from the police, the attacker, a German-Iranian, takes his own life. He was an admirer of the Norwegian right-wing terrorist Anders Breivik.

2013 – Pope Francis arrives in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro for World Youth Day. For the Argentine Jorge Mario Bergoglio, it is his first trip abroad as pope.

2011 – Norwegian right-wing terrorist Anders Behring Breivik kills a total of 77 people in two attacks. He first detonates a bomb in Oslo’s government district and then shoots and kills 69 people—mostly teenagers—attending a Social Democratic summer camp.

1986 – In London, the House of Commons votes 231 to 230 in favor of abolishing corporal punishment in Britain’s public schools.

1946 – In the struggle against the British Mandate authorities in Palestine, a Jewish underground terrorist organization led by Menachem Begin, who would later become Israel’s prime minister, blew up the headquarters of the British Mandate administration at the “King David” Hotel in Jerusalem. Despite prior warnings, the hotel was not evacuated, and 91 people died.

Birthdays

1961 – Ibo, German pop singer (“Du oder keine,” “Ich hab 'nen Bungalow in St. Nirgendwo”), died 2000

1946 – Mireille Mathieu (80), French pop and chanson singer (“Behind the Scenes in Paris,” “Adieu Acropolis”)

1946 – Paul Schrader (80), American film director (“The Fugitive”) and screenwriter (“Taxi Driver,” “The Mosquito Coast”)

1936 – Klaus Bresser (90), German television journalist, editor-in-chief of ZDF from 1988 to 2000

Anniversaries of Deaths

1996 – Tamara Danz, German singer, lead singer of the East German band Silly (“Bataillon d'Amour”), born in 1952