Day after day, there are events, anecdotes, birthdays, and death anniversaries that deserve to be remembered.

Every day, you'll find a look back at events, anecdotes, and birthdays or death anniversaries associated with this date.

The current calendar page for July 23, 2026

Name Day

Apollinaris, Birgitta, Liborius

Historical Data

2001 – The Bundestag begins moving into the newly constructed Paul-Löbe-Haus. The building, which cost approximately 580 million marks, was designed by Stephan Braunfels.

1986 – Britain's Prince Andrew marries Sarah Ferguson, a commoner, in London.

1976 – Portugal’s first democratic government in more than 50 years is sworn in in Lisbon. The new prime minister is the Socialist Mário Soares.

1926 – Lufthansa tests a flight route to the Far East. Two aircraft fly from Berlin to Beijing via Moscow.

1851 – Emperor Franz Joseph of Austria approved the establishment of the “Central Institute for Meteorological and Magnetic Observations.” Today’s GeoSphere Austria is one of the oldest weather services in the world.

Birthdays

1987 – Julian Nagelsmann (39), German soccer coach, head coach of the German national team from 2023 to 2026; previously the youngest coach in Bundesliga history at Hoffenheim from 2016 to 2019 and at FC Bayern Munich from 2021 to 2023

1961 – Martin Gore (65), British pop musician, guitarist, and songwriter for the synth-pop band Depeche Mode (“People Are People”)

1961 – Woody Harrelson (65), American actor (“True Detective,” “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”)

1941 – Sergio Mattarella (85), Italian lawyer and politician, President of Italy since 2015

Anniversaries of Deaths

2011 – Amy Winehouse, British soul singer (album *Back to Black*), born in 1983