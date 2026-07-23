Day after day, there are events, anecdotes, birthdays, and death anniversaries that deserve to be remembered.

Every day, you'll find a look back at events, anecdotes, and birthdays or death anniversaries associated with this date.

The current calendar page for July 24, 2026

Name Day

Christine, Christophorus, Gerburg, Kinga, Siglind

Historical Data

2025 – A conflict between Thailand and Cambodia that has been simmering for decades escalates: Following a fierce exchange of gunfire at the border, the Thai military, according to its own statements, deploys fighter jets against Cambodian positions. Five days later, a ceasefire takes effect, which U.S. President Donald Trump, among others, had worked to secure.

2016 – At a music festival in Ansbach, Franconia, a 27-year-old refugee from Syria detonates a backpack bomb and is killed in the blast. Fifteen people are injured. The attacker was facing deportation to Bulgaria. The terrorist group ISIS claims responsibility for its “soldier.”

2001 – Simeon Sakskoburggotski, the former King Simeon II of Bulgaria, is elected the new Prime Minister of Bulgaria by the Parliament in Sofia.

1911 – During an expedition in southern Peru, American archaeologist Hiram Bingham discovers the ruins of the Inca city of Machu Picchu at an elevation of 2,400 meters.

1701 – The Frenchman Antoine Laumet, who later adopted the name de La Mothe Cadillac, founded the first settlement in the area that would later become the city of Detroit. A fort named Pontchartrain was built to protect the French fur trade in the Great Lakes region from the English and the Iroquois.

Birthdays

1956 – Carmen Nebel (70), German television host (ZDF show “Willkommen bei Carmen Nebel”)

1956 – Hubertus Meyer-Burckhardt (70), German media executive and film and television producer, host of the “NDR Talk Show”

1941 – Ernst Elitz (85), German journalist (host of the political television news programs “Kennzeichen D” and “Pro & Contra”), director general of Deutschlandradio from 1994 to 2009

1926 – Hans Günter Winkler, German show jumper, five-time Olympic champion (1956–1976), died in 2018

Anniversaries of Deaths

1976 – Julius Döpfner, German cardinal, Archbishop of Munich and Freising from 1961 to 1976, born in 1913