Day after day, there are events, anecdotes, birthdays, and death anniversaries that deserve to be remembered.

Every day, you'll find a look back at events, anecdotes, and birthdays or death anniversaries associated with this date.

The current calendar page for July 25, 2026

Name Day

Jakobus, Thea

Historical Data

2025 – Intel, the chipmaker in crisis, scraps its plans for its massive factories in Magdeburg, which were expected to create up to 3,000 jobs. As a result, the region will miss out on a previously announced investment of 30 billion euros, including nearly 10 billion euros in subsidies from tax revenues.

2001 – New rules apply to shopping in Germany. The Discount Act of 1933 is officially repealed. As a result, restrictions on price discounts and promotional gifts are eliminated without replacement. Customers are free to negotiate prices. Retailers may entice customers with higher discounts and gifts.

1996 – The Hamburg Higher Regional Court orders Burda Publishing to pay 180,000 marks to Princess Caroline of Monaco for false reports in a magazine. It is the highest compensation award in German press law history to date.

1966 – On the Frankfurt-Cologne highway near Limburg an der Lahn in Hesse, a Belgian tour bus crashes through a bridge railing and plunges onto a country road. Thirty children and three adults are killed.

1961 – Federal Minister of Transportation Hans-Christoph Seebohm opens the Rendsburg Canal Tunnel. The 1,280-meter-long underpass beneath the Kiel Canal replaces the previous swing bridge, a notorious bottleneck in north-south traffic.

Birthdays

1986 – Barbara Meier (40), German model, winner of the second season of the ProSieben reality show “Germany’s Next Top Model”

1975 – Linda Zervakis (51), German-Greek news anchor (“Tagesschau,” 2013–2021)

1965 – Ina Müller (61), German cabaret artist, singer, and host; member of the cabaret duo “Queen Bee” until 2005; solo album “48”; host of the ARD talk series “Inas Nacht” since 2007

1964 – Anne Applebaum (62), American-Polish historian, journalist, and author; recipient of the 2024 Peace Prize of the German Book Trade

Anniversaries of Deaths

2025 – Doris Gercke, German author (the "Bella Block" novels), born in 1937