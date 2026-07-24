Every day, you'll find a look back at events, anecdotes, and birthdays or death anniversaries associated with this date.
German Press Agency
Day after day, there are events, anecdotes, birthdays, and death anniversaries that deserve to be remembered.
The current calendar page for July 25, 2026
Jakobus, Thea
2025 – Intel, the chipmaker in crisis, scraps its plans for its massive factories in Magdeburg, which were expected to create up to 3,000 jobs. As a result, the region will miss out on a previously announced investment of 30 billion euros, including nearly 10 billion euros in subsidies from tax revenues.
2001 – New rules apply to shopping in Germany. The Discount Act of 1933 is officially repealed. As a result, restrictions on price discounts and promotional gifts are eliminated without replacement. Customers are free to negotiate prices. Retailers may entice customers with higher discounts and gifts.
1996 – The Hamburg Higher Regional Court orders Burda Publishing to pay 180,000 marks to Princess Caroline of Monaco for false reports in a magazine. It is the highest compensation award in German press law history to date.
1966 – On the Frankfurt-Cologne highway near Limburg an der Lahn in Hesse, a Belgian tour bus crashes through a bridge railing and plunges onto a country road. Thirty children and three adults are killed.
1961 – Federal Minister of Transportation Hans-Christoph Seebohm opens the Rendsburg Canal Tunnel. The 1,280-meter-long underpass beneath the Kiel Canal replaces the previous swing bridge, a notorious bottleneck in north-south traffic.
1986 – Barbara Meier (40), German model, winner of the second season of the ProSieben reality show “Germany’s Next Top Model”
1975 – Linda Zervakis (51), German-Greek news anchor (“Tagesschau,” 2013–2021)
1965 – Ina Müller (61), German cabaret artist, singer, and host; member of the cabaret duo “Queen Bee” until 2005; solo album “48”; host of the ARD talk series “Inas Nacht” since 2007
1964 – Anne Applebaum (62), American-Polish historian, journalist, and author; recipient of the 2024 Peace Prize of the German Book Trade
2025 – Doris Gercke, German author (the "Bella Block" novels), born in 1937