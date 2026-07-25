Day after day, there are events, anecdotes, birthdays, and death anniversaries that deserve to be remembered.

Every day, you'll find a look back at events, anecdotes, and birthdays or death anniversaries associated with this date.

The current calendar page for July 26, 2026

Name Day

Anna, Christiane, Gloria, Joachim

Historical Data

2016 – Hillary Clinton, former Secretary of State, U.S. Senator, and First Lady of the United States, is nominated as the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate at the party convention in Philadelphia.

2016 – Two 19-year-old supporters of the Islamic State terrorist group attacked a church south of Rouen in northern France. They slit the throat of 85-year-old priest Jacques Hamel. Police shot and killed the two Frenchmen, who were of North African descent.

2006 – The world’s largest Nazi archive, located in Bad Arolsen, Hesse, is opened to researchers. The collection contains 50 million files with references to 17.5 million prisoners, forced laborers, and displaced persons, including Oskar Schindler’s famous list.

1956 – Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser announces the nationalization of the Suez Canal in Alexandria. This triggers the Suez Crisis, which leads to the Sinai War between Egypt on one side and the United Kingdom, France, and Israel on the other.

1956 – The Italian luxury liner “Andrea Doria” sinks 11 hours after colliding with the Swedish passenger ship “Stockholm” off the coast of Massachusetts. Fifty-six people die.

Birthdays

1951 – Sabine Leutheusser-Schnarrenberger (75), German politician (FDP), Federal Minister of Justice from 2009 to 2013 and from 1992 to 1996

1946 – Erwin Huber (80), German politician, CSU party chairman from 2007 to 2008, CSU secretary-general from 1988 to 1994, and a member of the Bavarian State Government in various capacities from 1994 to 2008

1946 – Wolfgang Schneiderhan (80), retired German general, Inspector General of the Bundeswehr from 2002 to 2009

1911 – Lia Wöhr, German actress, director, and producer ("Zum Blauen Bock"); died 1994

Anniversaries of Deaths

2001 – Peter von Zahn, a German radio journalist and television producer, was one of the pioneers who played a key role in the reconstruction of radio and the establishment of television in the Federal Republic of Germany after World War II; born in 1913