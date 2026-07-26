Day after day, there are events, anecdotes, birthdays, and death anniversaries that deserve to be remembered.

Every day, you'll find a look back at events, anecdotes, and birthdays or death anniversaries associated with this date.

The current calendar page for July 27, 2026

Name Day

Bertold, Lukan, Natalie

Historical Data

2025 – Three people are killed in a train accident in southeastern Baden-Württemberg. Thirty-six passengers are injured, many of them seriously. The train derailed near Riedlingen as a result of a landslide.

2021 – An explosion and a major fire occur at a hazardous waste incineration plant in Leverkusen. Seven people die, and about 30 are injured, some of them seriously. Numerous sections of the highway are closed. The cloud of smoke spreads more than 60 kilometers into the Ruhr region.

2001 – In the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, five armed men stop the car of Rainer Berns, the commercial attaché at the German Embassy, and abduct him. Berns is released on September 24.

1996 – The Olympic Games in Atlanta (Georgia) are overshadowed by a bomb attack in Centennial Olympic Park. Two people are killed, and more than 100 are injured. The bomber is described as a follower of a racist, Christian, and anti-Semitic movement.

1986 – At the age of 25, Californian Greg LeMond became the first American cyclist to win the Tour de France.

Birthdays

1958 – Margarethe Schreinemakers (68), German television journalist and host (“Schreinemakers live,” “Schreinemakers TV”)

1957 – Hansi Müller (69), German soccer player, 42 international appearances, 1980 European Champion

1944 – Marlène Charell (82), German dancer, singer, and revue star (TV show “Die Welt gehört der Frau”)

1926 – Margret Dünser, Austrian journalist (ZDF program “V.I.P.-Schaukel”), died 1980

Anniversaries of Deaths

2006 – Elisabeth Volkmann, German actress (TV series “Klimbim,” “Die Rote Meile”), born in 1936