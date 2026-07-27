Every day, you'll find a look back at events, anecdotes, and birthdays or death anniversaries associated with this date.
German Press Agency
Day after day, there are events, anecdotes, birthdays, and death anniversaries that deserve to be remembered.
The current calendar page for July 28, 2026
Beatus, Innocent, Samson
2025 – Former German biathlete Laura Dahlmeier dies in a climbing accident. The 31-year-old is struck by a rockfall on Laila Peak in the Karakoram Mountains in Pakistan.
2006 – The Metro retail group acquires the 85 German self-service hypermarkets of its U.S. competitor, Wal-Mart. Eight and a half years after entering the market, the Americans abandon their loss-making German operations.
1996 – Munich-based media entrepreneur Leo Kirch becomes the first provider in Germany to launch digital television with his channel DF1.
1976 – In eastern China, an earthquake measuring 8.0 on the Richter scale claimed an estimated 255,000 to 655,000 lives.
1951 – In Geneva, the United Nations adopts a convention on the legal status of refugees (the “Geneva Convention on Refugees”). It enters into force on April 22, 1954.
1976 – Kai Schumann (50), German actor (RTL series “Doctor’s Diary,” ZDF crime series “Heldt”)
1956 – Nikolaus von Bomhard (70), German executive, CEO of Munich Re from 2004 to 2017
1951 – Veronika Fischer (75), German singer (“Auf der Wiese,” “Dass ich eine Schneeflocke wär,” “Sehnsucht nach Wärme”)
1941 – Riccardo Muti (85), Italian conductor, music director of La Scala in Milan from 1986 to 2005
2006 – Rut Brandt, German-Norwegian author (autobiography *Freundesland*), second wife of former German Chancellor Willy Brandt, born in 1920