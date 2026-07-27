Day after day, there are events, anecdotes, birthdays, and death anniversaries that deserve to be remembered.

Every day, you'll find a look back at events, anecdotes, and birthdays or death anniversaries associated with this date.

The current calendar page for July 28, 2026

Name Day

Beatus, Innocent, Samson

Historical Data

2025 – Former German biathlete Laura Dahlmeier dies in a climbing accident. The 31-year-old is struck by a rockfall on Laila Peak in the Karakoram Mountains in Pakistan.

2006 – The Metro retail group acquires the 85 German self-service hypermarkets of its U.S. competitor, Wal-Mart. Eight and a half years after entering the market, the Americans abandon their loss-making German operations.

1996 – Munich-based media entrepreneur Leo Kirch becomes the first provider in Germany to launch digital television with his channel DF1.

1976 – In eastern China, an earthquake measuring 8.0 on the Richter scale claimed an estimated 255,000 to 655,000 lives.

1951 – In Geneva, the United Nations adopts a convention on the legal status of refugees (the “Geneva Convention on Refugees”). It enters into force on April 22, 1954.

Birthdays

1976 – Kai Schumann (50), German actor (RTL series “Doctor’s Diary,” ZDF crime series “Heldt”)

1956 – Nikolaus von Bomhard (70), German executive, CEO of Munich Re from 2004 to 2017

1951 – Veronika Fischer (75), German singer (“Auf der Wiese,” “Dass ich eine Schneeflocke wär,” “Sehnsucht nach Wärme”)

1941 – Riccardo Muti (85), Italian conductor, music director of La Scala in Milan from 1986 to 2005

Anniversaries of Deaths

2006 – Rut Brandt, German-Norwegian author (autobiography *Freundesland*), second wife of former German Chancellor Willy Brandt, born in 1920