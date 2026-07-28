Day after day, there are events, anecdotes, birthdays, and death anniversaries that deserve to be remembered.

Every day, you'll find a look back at events, anecdotes, and birthdays or death anniversaries associated with this date.

The current calendar page for July 29, 2026

Name Day

Flora, Ladislaus, Luzilla, Olaf

Historical Data

2021 – According to a ruling by the Federal Court of Justice (BGH) in Karlsruhe, the golden hue of Lindt’s famous chocolate Easter bunny is protected as a trademark.

2016 – Bastian Schweinsteiger announces his retirement from the German national soccer team. He plays his 121st and final game on August 31 against Finland.

1986 – The so-called “St. Pauli Killer,” Werner “Mucki” Pinzner, shot and killed the district attorney, his wife, and himself during an interrogation at the Hamburg Police Headquarters. His wife had smuggled the gun into the building—Pinzner’s attorney assisted her and was involved in procuring the weapon. She was later convicted.

1981 – Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, and Lady Diana Spencer are married at St. Paul's Cathedral in London. The couple divorces in 1996. Princess Diana dies in a car accident in Paris in 1997.

1836 – After 30 years of construction, the Arc de Triomphe is inaugurated in Paris. The triumphal arch had been commissioned by Napoleon to commemorate his victories. However, it was not completed until long after Napoleon’s abdication.

Birthdays

1981 – Fernando Alonso (45), Spanish race car driver, 2005 and 2006 Formula 1 World Champion

1946 – Bill Forsyth (80), British film director (“Local Hero,” “Gregory’s Girl”)

1941 – May Spils (85), German film director (“Zur Sache, Schätzchen”)

1941 – Stuart Weitzman (85), American shoe designer; his shoes are worn by stars such as Beyoncé, Serena Williams, and Duchess Meghan

Anniversaries of Deaths

1856 – Robert Schumann, German composer (“Rhenish Symphony”), considered one of the most important composers of the Romantic period, born in 1810