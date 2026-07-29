Day after day, there are events, anecdotes, birthdays, and death anniversaries that deserve to be remembered.

Every day, you'll find a look back at events, anecdotes, and birthdays or death anniversaries associated with this date.

The current calendar page for July 30, 2026

Name Day

Beatrix, Hadebrand, Ingeborg

Historical Data

2021 – UNESCO designates the Danube Limes, part of the border of the ancient Roman Empire, as a new World Heritage Site. In its Bavarian section, the Danube Limes stretches from Bad Gögging in the Kelheim district through Regensburg and Straubing to Passau.

2006 – In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, more than 25 million people are called upon to elect a new president and parliament in the first free elections in 40 years.

2003 – The last VW Beetle rolls off the assembly line in Puebla, Mexico.

1966 – In the 101st minute of the World Cup final between England and Germany, the legendary Wembley goal is scored: To this day, it remains a matter of debate whether or not it was a valid goal for England. Germany lost the World Cup final in London 2–4.

1955 – The German Football Association (DFB) prohibits its clubs from establishing or accepting women’s soccer divisions. In 1970, it lifts the ban.

Birthdays

1961 – Laurence Fishburne (65), American actor ("The Matrix," "What's Love Got To Do With It")

1956 – Georg Gänswein (70), German archbishop, former private secretary to Pope Benedict XVI

1941 – Paul Anka (85), Canadian-American pop singer and songwriter ("Diana")

1936 – Dietz-Werner Steck, German actor, best known for his role as Inspector Ernst Bienzle on “Tatort”; died in 2016

Anniversaries of Deaths

1996 – Magda Schneider, German film actress, UFA star of the 1930s (“Liebelei,” “Wenn der weisse Flieder wieder blüht”), mother of Romy Schneider, born in 1909