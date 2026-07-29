Every day, you'll find a look back at events, anecdotes, and birthdays or death anniversaries associated with this date.
German Press Agency
Day after day, there are events, anecdotes, birthdays, and death anniversaries that deserve to be remembered.
The current calendar page for July 30, 2026
Beatrix, Hadebrand, Ingeborg
2021 – UNESCO designates the Danube Limes, part of the border of the ancient Roman Empire, as a new World Heritage Site. In its Bavarian section, the Danube Limes stretches from Bad Gögging in the Kelheim district through Regensburg and Straubing to Passau.
2006 – In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, more than 25 million people are called upon to elect a new president and parliament in the first free elections in 40 years.
2003 – The last VW Beetle rolls off the assembly line in Puebla, Mexico.
1966 – In the 101st minute of the World Cup final between England and Germany, the legendary Wembley goal is scored: To this day, it remains a matter of debate whether or not it was a valid goal for England. Germany lost the World Cup final in London 2–4.
1955 – The German Football Association (DFB) prohibits its clubs from establishing or accepting women’s soccer divisions. In 1970, it lifts the ban.
1961 – Laurence Fishburne (65), American actor ("The Matrix," "What's Love Got To Do With It")
1956 – Georg Gänswein (70), German archbishop, former private secretary to Pope Benedict XVI
1941 – Paul Anka (85), Canadian-American pop singer and songwriter ("Diana")
1936 – Dietz-Werner Steck, German actor, best known for his role as Inspector Ernst Bienzle on “Tatort”; died in 2016
1996 – Magda Schneider, German film actress, UFA star of the 1930s (“Liebelei,” “Wenn der weisse Flieder wieder blüht”), mother of Romy Schneider, born in 1909