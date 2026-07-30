Day after day, there are events, anecdotes, birthdays, and death anniversaries that deserve to be remembered.

Every day, you'll find a look back at events, anecdotes, and birthdays or death anniversaries associated with this date.

The current calendar page for July 31, 2026

Name Day

Germanus, Ignatius

Historical Data

2025 – More than 30 people, including children, are killed in a heavy Russian airstrike on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. A missile struck a multi-story residential building.

1991 – The United States and the Soviet Union sign the START I Treaty in Moscow, which calls for a reduction of strategic nuclear missile arsenals by about 30 percent.

1976 – After a 3–1 victory over Poland in the final, the East German national team became the first German team to win an Olympic gold medal in soccer in Montréal. To this day, this remains the only Olympic gold medal won by a German men’s soccer team.

1961 – In Bangkok, Malaya, Thailand, and the Philippines founded the Association of South-East Asia (ASA). The ASA later evolved into ASEAN, which today, with eleven member states, is one of the world’s largest economic blocs.

1901 – German meteorologists Arthur Berson and Reinhard Süring reach a record altitude of at least 10,500 meters in a free balloon. This allows them to demonstrate for the first time that the temperature in the atmosphere stops dropping above a certain altitude. The record altitude for a manned open gondola has never been surpassed.

Birthdays

1961 – Isabel Varell (65), German singer (album: “Alles Ansichtssache”) and actress (TV: “Das Rätsel der Sandbank,” “Rote Rosen”)

1956 – Gustav Peter Wöhler (70), German actor (“Planet of the Cannibals,” “Enlightenment Guaranteed”) and singer (Gustav Peter Wöhler Band)

1951 – Martin Mosebach (75), German writer (*Westend*), winner of the 2007 Georg Büchner Prize

1931 – Kenny Burrell (95), American jazz guitarist, played with Dizzy Gillespie and Jimmy Smith

Anniversaries of Deaths

1886 – Franz Liszt, Hungarian-Austrian composer and pianist, born in 1811