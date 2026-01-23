Silver Airstream trailers glisten in the sun, while children ride scooters in front of them. The scene, which at first glance one might think took place in the United States or Italy, was actually captured in August 1960 at a campground near Geneva.

It took a while before people in this country could enjoy the camping experience in the way described here. Although the Englishman Gordon Staples had already invented a travel wagon as early as 1885, the vehicle—named “Wanderer”—was pulled by horses.

Then, in 1931, riding-whip salesman Arist Detlheffs designed Germany’s first travel trailer, which he himself called a “Wohnauto” (living car). His primary motivation was not vacationing, but love. Detlheffs, who traveled extensively for work, wanted to spend more time with his fiancée, Fridel Edelmann, a landscape painter. With this in mind, Dethleffs designed a pop-up roof in the middle of the trailer—which made it possible to use the trailer as a studio thanks to the increased natural light.

Thousands of kilometers away from Dethleffs’ home in the Allgäu region, American Wally Byram also bought aircraft engineer William Bowlus’s company in the 1930s—and adopted his idea for streamlined aluminum travel trailers. The rest is design history; the Airstream trailer has long since become iconic. In 1969, NASA transported the crew of the “Apollo 11” moon mission to the quarantine station in an Airstream upon their return to Earth.

Anyone who wanted to camp in Switzerland, on the other hand, had to rely on a tent until the mid-20th century. Although the first campgrounds were established as early as the 1940s, travel trailers were not permitted on Swiss roads until 1950. At first, it was mainly tourists from Germany and the Netherlands who came to Switzerland with their caravans, before these vehicles also gained popularity among the local population.

https://visual.keystone-sda.ch/preview/-/preview/open/519995356/detail?_ch_keystone_liferay_preview_portlet_PreviewPortlet_searchCriteria=newToOld%3AsfALLFIELDS_allfields%3A%28519995356%29_sfALLFIELDS&_ch_keystone_liferay_preview_portlet_PreviewPortlet_closeUrl=https%3A%2F%2Fvisual.keystone-sda.ch%2Fweb%2Fguest%2Fresult%2F-%2Fresult%2Fpaging%2F1%3F_ch_keystone_liferay_result_portlet_ResultPortlet_searchCriteria%3DnewToOld%253AsfALLFIELDS_allfields%253A%2528519995356%2529_sfALLFIELDS%26ts%3D1777556506274