Cutting through traffic with the siren blaring, a patient in the back, and constantly keeping an eye on everyone else: GO! follows paramedic Edith Bienz through a typical day on the ambulance—and shows why this job has nothing to do with speeding

Feature Story "When you're in a hurry, take it slow": On the Road with the TCS Ambulance

When the blue lights flash and the siren sounds, every second counts. From the outside, an ambulance ride often seems like a whirlwind of activity, speed, and adrenaline. Behind the wheel, the reality is different: it’s all about control, situational awareness, and responsibility.

Today, GO! is tagging along with the TCS ambulance to find out what happens when a routine trip suddenly turns into an emergency response with emergency lights and sirens.

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Paramedic Edith Bienz is behind the wheel. Right off the bat, she explains what the job isn’t: “If all you want to do is drive fast, see the blue lights, and hear the siren, then this isn’t the right job for you.”

After all, driving an ambulance isn’t just about driving a big car. Edith is responsible for her teammate, for the patient—and for all other road users. “The vehicle weighs more than my car, so it has a longer braking distance. It’s also a bit wider, so I can’t fit through every space,” she explains.

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On top of that, there are patients who are often in pain or in poor health. “I drive with 200 percent focus to make sure that those riding next to me or behind me are safe.”

The day begins with checklists

Before they even get started, they check everything. Is all the equipment there? Does anything need to be replaced or added? For Edith and her partner Gian, this is part of their routine. The ambulance must be ready at all times.

You can’t plan what the day will bring. In hot weather, Edith tends to expect circulatory problems, for example among older people or those who exercise outdoors or work in the garden. But she also says, “Every call is unique, and every trip is its own.”

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The two don't have to wait long. Their first call takes them to a doctor's office outside their usual service area. A patient has fallen and is complaining of pain. The ambulance heads there—but without its emergency lights on.

Not every call is an emergency response

It is not up to the paramedics themselves to decide whether to turn on the emergency lights and siren. This decision is made by the emergency medical dispatch center, or SNZ for short. Edith explains: “Depending on the information or statements they receive from patients or callers, they decide: Is this a situation that requires special signals, or not?”

The first case isn’t life-threatening. Still, the patient needs to go to the hospital for a checkup. For Edith, that means driving as smoothly and gently as possible. After all, the patient is sitting facing backward. Curves, potholes, and vibrations can intensify pain or trigger nausea. “My goal whenever I’m driving is always to make sure the patient is comfortable,” says Edith.

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The drive itself is uneventful. Things only get more difficult when they reach the hospital: the emergency entrance is full, with several ambulances already parked there. So, as a one-time exception, Edith parks in a disabled parking space. “As a general rule, we avoid using disabled parking spaces whenever possible,” she says. Today, she has no other choice.

Next comes the P1 operation

Just when it seems like there might be a break, the next alarm goes off. “That’s a P1,” says Edith. P1 stands for the highest priority level.

But even now, there’s no rush. On the contrary. The team’s motto is: “When you’re in a hurry, slow down.” Edith turns on the blue light, but not the siren just yet. She wants to be considerate of the neighbors in the residential area. Only later, at the roundabout, does she turn on the siren.

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The emergency involves heart problems in an elderly man. The clinic is not adequately equipped to handle this case, so the patient must be taken to the hospital as quickly as possible. On the way, Edith notifies the SNZ that she is driving with emergency lights on. This ensures that the trip is recorded and can be tracked.

Edith says that having a blue light does grant certain special privileges. But: “You can’t force people to comply.” That’s exactly why she has to concentrate even more while driving. She always has to expect that other road users will react differently than expected.

When Drivers Suddenly React the Wrong Way

It becomes especially dangerous when people start to panic. Some don’t know where to go to get out of the way. Others stop right in the middle of the street. Still others don’t notice the ambulance until it’s too late because they aren’t checking their rearview mirrors often enough or the music in their car is too loud.

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Edith recalls a situation on the highway. She was driving in the left lane with her emergency lights on, and traffic was moving at about 120 km/h. There was only one car ahead of her. Instead of making way for her, the driver veered left toward the guardrail and stopped. “I had to slam on the brakes,” says Edith. She couldn’t swerve to the right—there was traffic there. “That’s when you almost have a heart attack.”

Everything went well that day. Partly because her teammate was buckled in and wasn't working on the patient while standing. “I was so happy,” says Edith.

During the P1 drive, it becomes clear just how much is happening at once: Edith keeps an eye on cars, trucks, cyclists, students, pedestrians, and oncoming traffic. She switches to the bus lane, occasionally crosses the safety line, and must be sure at all times not to endanger anyone. She makes a conscious effort to minimize the risk, especially near the school. “I can’t just brush other road users aside. They’re just as much a part of traffic as we are.”

Blue lights are not a license to speed

In the end, it becomes clear: An ambulance ride with emergency lights and sirens isn't just about driving faster. It's a highly focused drive under pressure. Paramedics have to be fast, but not at any cost. They have to save lives without endangering others.

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In the end, it was a good day for Edith. Not because everything was spectacular, but because everything went smoothly. “We went on a few calls. We didn’t have any accidents, the patients were satisfied, and everyone made it safely to the hospital,” she says. “I’m so happy about that—now I can go home.”

And perhaps that is what best illustrates what this profession is really all about: not flashing lights, not speed, not loud sirens—but making sure everyone arrives safely.