Can a fitness tracker detect a pregnancy even before a test comes back positive? Numerous users on social media are reporting exactly this phenomenon. However, there is not yet sufficient scientific evidence to determine how reliable such indications actually are.

Here's what it's all about Fitness rings like the Oura Ring can track changes in body temperature, heart rate, and heart rate variability. Some users report that this data indicated a pregnancy even before they received a positive test result.

To date, there is insufficient scientific evidence to determine how reliably wearables can detect a pregnancy or miscarriage. Experts therefore caution against interpreting the readings as a diagnosis.

Constantly monitoring health data can increase anxiety and psychological stress. Manufacturers and doctors recommend using wearables only as a supplement and not as a substitute for medical evaluations. Summary created with

Her fitness ring set off an alarm—even though Ravika felt perfectly healthy. While on a birthday vacation with her husband, her Oura ring suddenly displayed a poor health score. Her heart rate and body temperature were elevated, while her heart rate variability had dropped. The 34-year-old Englishwoman initially had no explanation for this, according to the “BBC”.

When her readings still hadn't returned to normal after a week, the lawyer searched online for answers. There, she came across numerous women who reported on social media that their fitness trackers had already provided indications of pregnancy based on their body data—even before a test came back positive.

External Content This content comes from external providers such as YouTube, TikTok, or Facebook. Please enable "Swisscom advertising on third-party platforms" to view this content. Cookie Settings

A short time later, Ravika took a pregnancy test herself—and the result was positive.

Unusual readings are causing uncertainty

A short time later, Ravika began experiencing abdominal cramps. At the same time, her fitness tracker indicated that her body was under significant stress. She then went to see a doctor. There, she was told to return ten days later for further tests. Only then could it be determined whether the pregnancy was progressing normally.

Among other things, the Oura Ring tracks sleep, heart rate, heart rate variability, body temperature, activity, and recovery. The data is analyzed through the Oura app and provides insights into your health. www.imago-images.de

During this time, she constantly checked the health data on the app. At night, she would regularly wake up to monitor changes in her body temperature and other readings. Looking back, she describes this behavior as a kind of obsession. In that uncertain situation, the data must have felt like a matter of life and death to her.

More and more reports of early indications

A missed period is usually considered the first sign of pregnancy. It is only then that most pregnancy tests provide a reliable result. However, some women report on social media and online forums that their fitness trackers had already detected changes earlier on.

Fitness trackers and smartwatches are also widely used in Switzerland. While fitness trackers primarily track health and activity data, smartwatches offer additional features such as phone calls, messaging, and apps. According to Statista, around 1.2 million people used a smartwatch in 2022, and another 340,000 used a fitness tracker. In addition, there are smart rings like the Oura Ring, which are worn discreetly on the finger and monitor heart rate, body temperature, and sleep, among other things.

Body temperature provides important clues

One of the earliest physical changes during pregnancy involves body temperature. After ovulation, it initially remains elevated and usually drops again shortly before menstruation. If pregnancy occurs, it usually remains elevated.

Fitness trackers with temperature sensors can detect this change. That is why they are increasingly being used by women who are actively trying to get pregnant.

During her research, Ravika also came across posts from women who are convinced that their Oura Ring not only predicted their pregnancy but also, later on, a miscarriage through unusual stress alerts.

Among them is 32-year-old Sofia. She suffered two miscarriages before she finally became pregnant and now has a five-month-old son, the BBC reports.

According to her account, during her first two pregnancies she noticed a sudden drop in temperature in her ring’s data in each case, even before the miscarriage was confirmed. During her third pregnancy, she again received a warning message about increased stress and, at the same time, noticed a persistently elevated body temperature. A pregnancy test subsequently came back positive.

Although this pregnancy proceeded without complications, Sofia checked her readings almost every day. It wasn't until seven to eight weeks had passed that she deliberately took off the ring so as not to further fuel her worries.

Too much data, too much stress

Stuart Lavery, a reproductive medicine specialist at University College Hospital in London, understands why many people use such technologies. Anyone who wants a child wants to know for sure as early as possible, he told the BBC.

At the same time, he warns against overestimating the data. He notes that there is currently a lack of sufficient scientific evidence regarding the reliability of such measurements. Without reliable data, there is a risk that uncertainty and psychological pressure will increase unnecessarily.

He expects wearables to be used even more frequently in the future, but emphasizes that they should not be viewed as a reliable diagnostic tool.

Oura also points out that the measured data should be used only as a supplement. Pregnancies are often marked by uncertainty regardless of wearables—especially with the first child. The company recommends that users temporarily stop actively using the app if they feel overwhelmed. The ring can continue to collect data, but it should not replace medical care.

For Ravika, the story had a sad ending: she suffered a miscarriage. The 34-year-old would like to try to get pregnant again in the future. However, she doesn’t yet know whether she’ll wear her fitness ring again then. Based on her experience, health data can cause additional stress. If she were to become pregnant again, she would therefore likely stop wearing the ring.