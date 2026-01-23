Living to be 125? Some people dream of that. Not me. I’m not interested in how many years I have left, but in how I spend them. That’s why I say today that 75 would be a good age for me to die.

Have you ever thought about how old you want to get?

Better to live than just grow old Why 75 Would Be a Good Age for Me to Die

Here's what it's all about blue News editor Bruno Bötschi believes: A long life is only worth living if the quality of life is right.

For the 59-year-old, the most important thing is not to live as long as possible, but to be able to live as long as possible in good health, with autonomy, and an active lifestyle.

That is why he has been a member of an assisted-death organization for many years—not because he wants to die, but because he wants to decide for himself how his life will end. Summary created with

Have you ever thought about how old you want to get?

Sometimes I'm surprised by my friends. A longtime friend recently told me he wants to live to be 125. He's not alone in this dream.

"I don't think anyone wants to die," the satirist Renato Kaiser told me in an interview.

"Are you absolutely sure?" I asked.

"Yes."

I, on the other hand, wonder something else: What exactly is so desirable about living to be 90 or even 100 years old if your body has long since stopped cooperating?

About Longevity, that is, the topic of longevity, has been the subject of intense discussion for some time now. In my view, much of this should be taken with a grain of salt.

What good is a long life without quality?

Of course, I, too, hope to remain healthy and independent for as long as possible. But that doesn’t mean, in my view, that living longer and longer is automatically a goal worth striving for.

This is precisely the hope that the longevity movement is selling. It promises not only a longer life, but above all as many healthy years as possible. The industry is booming—and with it, the big promises.

One of the best-known advocates is the British bioinformatician Aubrey de Grey. The 62-year-old is convinced that the first person to live to be 1,000 years old has already been born.

De Grey aims to repair damage in the body in order to halt or even reverse the aging process. His research is considered visionary—and controversial at the same time.

However, I’m thinking about a different question. Not whether we humans will one day be able to live to be 120 or even 150 years old—but what those extra years will be like.

After all, what good is a long life if you’re merely existing instead of living?

I have my own personal formula for happiness: If I enjoy my life at least four out of seven days a week, everything is fine. If that percentage drops below that level on a consistent basis, something is going wrong.

There should be something left that brings joy

Statistically speaking, for many people, the age of 80 marks the beginning of a phase of life in which frailty, chronic illnesses, and the need for care become significantly more common. Of course, there are fit 90-year-olds who go hiking or play tennis every day. I admire them.

But to be honest, I don't want to have to rely on being one of those exceptions myself.

Yes, I’m not working out today because I want a perfect body. I’m working out for my future self. I want to be strong, be able to climb stairs, go backpacking, and play badminton for as long as possible.

By the way, I haven't been able to go jogging for over 20 years. My Achilles tendons just won't let me anymore. Swimming would be an alternative—but for me, water is for drinking, not for counting laps. So I play badminton.

It’s one of the most important lessons I’ve learned so far in my life: You don’t have to be able to do everything. But there should always be something to look forward to every morning.

Years served rather than as many years as possible

If one day I can no longer exercise, can no longer play badminton, go out dancing anymore, when a trip or even a trip to the movies becomes a struggle and every day consists mainly of limitations, then life for me loses a large part of what makes it worth living.

Other people probably feel differently about this. And that’s perfectly fine. But over the years, I’ve come to realize that what drives me isn’t the fear of dying—but the fear of merely existing.

The German philosopher Wilhelm Schmid writes in his book *The Art of Aging Well* that we should not view old age as an enemy. Aging is a natural part of life.

Those who accept their own mortality can live more mindfully and focus on what really matters. It is not the number of years that matters, but how fulfilling those years are.

That sentence has really stuck with me. Because it shifts the focus—away from the question of how we can keep putting off death, and toward the question of how we can make the most of the time we have left.

The Question of the Desired Age

For me, the answer is clear today. If, at 75, I could look back on a fulfilling life—one filled with friendships, travel, exercise, movies, badminton, and dancing—then that would be a good age for me to say goodbye.

Not because I don't value life. But precisely because I love it so much.

That's why I've been a member of an assisted-death organization for many years now. Not because I want to die. On the contrary.

I want to live. As intensely as possible. As curiously as possible. With a badminton racket in my hand as often as possible. And I want to be able to decide for myself when life is no longer what it once was for me.

I don't know if my ideal age can really be expressed as a number. For now, my answer is: 75.

I don't know if I'll still feel the same way in 16 years. Maybe life will change my perspective. Maybe not.

Until then, I'll do everything I can to make sure these 75 years are filled with as many stories, adventures, and happy moments as possible.

That's why I'm asking you again: Have you ever thought about how old you want to get?

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