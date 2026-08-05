They were considered the rulers of the Earth—but the dinosaurs’ reign had a surprising limit: downward—they were never really small. According to a study, this was due to competition.

Here's what it's all about Many of the dinosaurs we know of often reached gigantic sizes.

No dinosaur was as small as a mouse; Microraptors are among the smallest dinosaurs known to date.

Now, researchers have asked themselves why dinosaurs were never really small. Summary created with

Dinosaurs are often called “giants of prehistory”—but not all of them reached enormous sizes. Some species were as large as a modern cow, while others were no bigger than a fox. Yet time and again, they evolved into giants—in the case of the sauropods, for example, across dozens of lineages, such as the Brontosaurus, Brachiosaurus, and Diplodocus. But why, then, did dinosaurs never become truly small—as small as a mouse?

A research team from the American Museum of Natural History and Princeton University is investigating this question in the journal *Evolution*. Using a mathematical model, the team is studying the evolution of body size in vertebrates. According to their findings, this model can effectively explain the size of modern mammals and birds, but it does not account for why even the smallest dinosaurs—weighing about 400 grams—remained relatively large—as large as city pigeons.

200 times heavier than today's tiny creatures

Microraptors (“little predators”) are among the smallest dinosaurs known to date. These feathered dinosaurs lived during the Early Cretaceous Period, which began about 145 million years ago. According to the study, these animals were at least 200 times as heavy as the world’s smallest modern bird, the bee hummingbird (Mellisuga helenae), which weighs only 1.75 grams, and the smallest modern mammal, the Etruscan shrew (Suncus etruscus), which weighs about 1.8 grams.

The researchers suspect that it was primarily competition with small mammals for resources that prevented dinosaurs from occupying this ecological niche. This is because their model cannot explain the upward shift in the body size distribution.

"We already knew that dinosaurs prevented mammals from evolving into large animals before the mass extinction at the end of the Cretaceous period. Here, we suggest that mammals, in turn, prevented dinosaurs from evolving into small animals," says co-author Roger Benson.

Mini dinosaur bones are completely missing

The model used by the research duo is based on energetic factors. It describes the body size at which an animal can reproduce most energy-efficiently. While the model holds true for modern mammals, birds, and even turtles—meaning the predicted sizes match those actually observed—it does not apply to modern lizards and flightless birds on islands. The authors write that ecological constraints could also explain the altered size distribution in these groups.

According to the calculations, the optimal modal size—that is, the value that should occur most frequently within a group—is only about three kilograms for dinosaurs. The modal size actually observed in dinosaurs, however, is about 180 kilograms—although the actual value may be skewed by the nature of the fossil finds, since larger fossils are likely to be found more frequently. However, bones from mini-dinosaurs are completely absent.

There are other tiny fossilized bones

Today, small animals dominate every habitat on the planet. “If we want to understand how today’s biodiversity came about, we need to understand why tiny dinosaurs were apparently absent,” says lead author Stephanie Lechki.

Lechki and Benson believe it is theoretically possible that fossils this small simply haven’t been found yet, but they consider this unlikely. This is because in fossil sites where dinosaurs have been preserved, much smaller animals—including lizards and amphibians—are regularly discovered as well. If mini-dinosaurs had actually existed, they would have had to turn up somewhere at some point.