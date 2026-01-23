Waiting 20 minutes, plus the same old excuses—for many, this has long since become the norm. For me, being late isn’t just a quirk; it’s a form of disrespect. After all, time is the most valuable thing we have.

The Tyranny of the Latecomers Why I Hate People Who Are Always Late

Here's what it's all about People who are constantly late steal other people's time—and thereby show a lack of respect.

Chronic tardiness isn't just a harmless quirk; it's a conscious choice that has consequences for the people who are waiting.

An experience shared by German TV host Horst Lichter vividly illustrates why punctuality is, above all, a matter of respect.

Why I think “I’ll be right there” has long since become an excuse for a generation that confuses commitment with flexibility. Summary created with

People who are constantly late treat other people’s time as less valuable than their own. Five minutes? No big deal. Twenty minutes, half an hour, or more isn’t a slip-up—it’s a choice.

I mean, it's not just a matter of being late once in a while—it's every single time. It's like a hobby, so to speak.

Punctuality is not a virtue, but a matter of respect.

I'm so sick and tired of the same old excuses. 7:00 p.m. I'm sitting in the restaurant, waiting. After 15 minutes, the first text message arrives: “I'm on my way.”

The bottle of mineral water is almost empty, and the waiter is asking for the third time if anyone else is coming. After 20 minutes, the reply comes: “Almost there.” Finally, after half an hour: “Darn, I missed the bus!”

Lichter's friend addressed him formally again

A video popped up on my Instagram feed this week: “Bares für Rares” host Horst Lichter was a guest on the celebrity talk show “Riverboat” (see video above).

Lichter recounted a formative experience he had with a longtime friend. Lichter arrived 20 minutes late for a meeting. His friend then made his point very clear—and suddenly started addressing him formally again.

"He stole 20 minutes of his limited life from him," said the friend. Time that he hadn't been able to use as he chose. That statement affected Lichter so deeply that, ever since, he has preferred to arrive early rather than late for appointments.

I don't feel like I'm being taken seriously

I understand Horst Lichter's friend all too well. I'm the kind of person who's always on time—and used to be, at times, even too early. I've since stopped doing that, though, after a friend called me out on it.

After all, that isn't ideal either. But chronic tardiness is something entirely different.

Why do people who are regularly late make me angry? Because waiting costs time. Because it makes planning impossible. But above all, because I don't feel like I'm being taken seriously.

Of course, there are people with ADHD, a lack of time awareness, or occasionally chaotic living situations. But anyone who knows that he or she is chronically late should eventually develop strategies. The problem isn’t being late once in a while, but the fact that showing up late has become the norm.

Since when has being late been charming?

It really annoys me when someone is late even though there's absolutely no time pressure. Especially when the dinner plans have been set for weeks and the person also had the whole day off.

Gopferdorri, why do some people these days think it's almost charming to be late every now and then?

Being constantly available makes plans seem less binding. “I’ll just send a quick message” has replaced reliability. Flexibility is mistaken for thoughtlessness.

Punctuality suddenly seems stuffy, even though it's really nothing more than fairness.

Why I Won't Wait Any Longer

People who are chronically late seem to live in their own time zone. There, five minutes feel like about twenty, and “I’ll be right there” means: I’m still looking for my keys.

Waiting is the most polite way to give your time to someone else—only, no one asks you beforehand if that's what you actually want to do.

Maybe I don't actually hate people who are always late.

Maybe I just hate the feeling that my time matters less to her than her own. Because time is the only thing we can never get back.

People who regularly waste my time shouldn't be surprised if, at some point, I stop waiting for them.

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