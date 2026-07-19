7,250 francs for a Pilates machine? What sounds absurd to some is at the top of the wish list for others. The reason is a fitness trend that’s booming worldwide. blue News tested a new Pilates reformer and investigated what’s behind the Pilates craze.

Here's what it's all about Pilates has evolved from a trend into a lasting pillar of the wellness industry.

Pilates exercise equipment, known as Reformers, used to be found mainly in Pilates studios, fitness centers, and hotels. Now, more and more people are discovering them for themselves.

blue News asked Dr. Christina Röcke, scientific director of the Center for Gerontology at the University of Zurich, why people are willing to spend several thousand francs on their health and well-being. Summary created with

The newly launched Technogym Reform, a piece of equipment designed specifically for Pilates exercises, costs 7,250 francs. This price does not include sales tax or installation. For that price, you could afford a gym membership—including classes—for years, or treat yourself to a wellness vacation.

The new Reform looks stylish. And it seems sturdy. In the historic orangery of the Enea Tree Museum in Rapperswil-Jona, the participants test the device for 45 minutes—guided by Pilates instructor Francesca Timpano. The setting couldn’t be more conducive to wellness: trees, birdsong, and matcha lattes instead of coffee.

By the time you get to the lunges, it becomes clear: the exercises look easier than they feel. When you’re supposed to place your back foot on top of the Reform’s footbar and move your front foot forward on the sliding platform, things get wobbly at first. Now it’s time to stay focused and maintain core tension. After a few repetitions, the movement becomes second nature, and the exercises—which challenge both strength and balance in equal measure—go off without a hitch.

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Do you actually feel your muscles working on the machine? For the author, this is a crucial question—after all, Pilates is generally considered a fairly gentle form of exercise. “If you only feel stretched after an hour, you haven’t done Pilates,” Francesca Timpano says later in an interview with blue News.

The fact that the exercises are challenging is mainly due to their step-by-step progression, which gradually increases the intensity. The springs on the 110-kilogram machine provide additional resistance, which is the biggest difference from Pilates on a mat.

“It’s similar to training with dumbbells: you’re adding resistance to the body,” explains Timpano. And sure enough, after several repetitions, the muscles start to burn here and there. You get that feeling of “having accomplished something.” And that feeling doesn’t lie: The next day, those 45 minutes of Reformer Pilates make themselves felt. Your thighs are a little sore; the planned run gets postponed until the following day. In any case, this is definitely not just a stretching session.

The Desire for a "Pilates Body"

"A gym can't replace a Pilates reformer, but it's a useful addition to your workout," says the Pilates instructor, whose routine consists of strength training to build muscle and Pilates to strengthen the core, supplemented by occasional high-intensity interval training (HIIT).

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Many people also hope that Pilates training will lead to physical changes. Not least on social media, the Pilates craze—which really took off during the COVID-19 pandemic—was further fueled by the so-called “Pilates body.”

In the fitness world, a “Pilates body” refers to a flexible body with strong core muscles and good posture. But the Pilates instructor warns: “Pilates alone does not automatically lead to the body image often portrayed on social media. Physical changes depend on many factors—diet, training intensity, and other sports.”

When Health Costs Thousands of Francs

The Pilates trend has now become a lasting pillar of the wellness industry that goes beyond aesthetic ideals. “The boom is closely linked to the growing interest in core stability and holistic well-being,” explains Cristiano Zemella, head of the private client business at Technogym. “In the past, the aesthetic aspect was often the main focus—such as a six-pack or a muscular physique. Today, people place greater value on health, flexibility, and inner well-being.”

It’s still a field dominated by women, but more and more men are giving Pilates a try. “Instead of just building muscle mass, they, too, want to feel holistically fit and flexible,” explains Zemella.

While Reformers were previously found mainly in Pilates studios, gyms, and hotels, more and more individuals are now discovering these machines for themselves. Pictured: The newly launched Technogym Reform. Technogym

While Reformers were previously found mainly in Pilates studios, gyms, and hotels, Technogym reports that more and more private individuals are now discovering the equipment for themselves. The company already generates about 40 percent of its revenue from private customers—and the trend is on the rise.

“People who already have everything they need materially are increasingly investing in their health,” explains Cristiano Zemella. “In Switzerland in particular, we’re seeing high demand compared to other countries.” For many, owning a personal reformer at home is the first step toward a high-quality home gym, the cost of which can quickly reach a five-figure amount.

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blue News asked Dr. Christina Röcke, scientific director of the Center for Gerontology at the University of Zurich, why people are willing to spend several thousand francs on their health and well-being. For the expert, this trend comes as no surprise. “It doesn’t surprise me that people invest a lot of money in their own health—or at least believe they are doing so,” she says.

Röcke points out, however, that health literacy continues to depend heavily on education and financial resources. Above all, she says, regular exercise and strong social connections are crucial for good health and a long life. “Neither of these has to cost much.”

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