The VW Caddy is the best-selling high-roof station wagon in Switzerland. GO! Editor-in-Chief Sämi Pfister explains why this unassuming car is just right for many people.

GO! Body Why the VW Caddy Is So Popular in Switzerland

The VW Caddy isn't the kind of car that tries to impress with a flashy appearance, a sporty look, or a premium vibe. And that's exactly what makes it interesting. After all, hardly any other type of vehicle offers as much space, as much practicality, and as much everyday usability in such a compact package as a high-roof station wagon.

GO! Editor-in-Chief Samuel Pfister and his team used the VW Caddy as a production vehicle for over a year and a half. Go!

In Switzerland, the Caddy leads the high-roof station wagon segment with over 1,000 vehicles sold per year. And when you look at what it has to offer, it’s easy to see why.

Plenty of space in a compact design

The Caddy is about 4.5 meters long, making it shorter than many traditional station wagons. Nevertheless, it offers significantly more space. This is mainly due to its tall body style. If you fold down the seats and load the vehicle all the way to the roof, you’ll get over 2,100 liters of cargo space.

Even as a five-seater, the Caddy remains practical. The trunk holds 635 liters up to the window line, and 1,165 liters when loaded to the roof. “That’s more than most compact SUVs,” says Sämi.

Even as a 5-seater, the Volkswagen has a trunk capacity of 1,165 liters. Go!

Then there are the sliding doors. They take up very little space in tight parking spots, yet still open wide. This is a major advantage, especially for families, tradespeople, or anyone who regularly loads and unloads a lot of items. “Once you’ve had a workhorse car like this with sliding doors, you’ll never want to be without one again,” says the GO! editor-in-chief.

Not a sports car, but a pleasure to drive

Of course, no one buys a Caddy because they expect it to be particularly dynamic. Sämi calls it a “workhorse.” Still, the high-roof station wagon handles quite well. Technically, it’s based on the Golf 8, which is evident in its handling.

Since the Caddy is based on the Golf, it drives as well as you'd expect, but with a bit more body roll than its smaller sibling. Go!

The higher center of gravity does cause more body roll in turns. But in everyday driving, the Caddy feels solid, predictable, and comfortable enough. “Germans know how to tune suspensions,” says Sämi. And presumably, many buyers have already stopped paying attention to driving dynamics as soon as they saw the space it offers.

Plug-in hybrid: a good choice, but not for everyone

The test car is equipped with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. It combines a gasoline engine with an electric motor and delivers 110 kW, or 150 PS. According to WLTP, fuel consumption is rated at 0.5 liters per 100 kilometers, with an electric range of up to 121 kilometers.

In practice, however, it all depends on how you use it. “If, for example, I’m a vegetable farmer, have a solar power system and a wallbox at home, and regularly drive into town to the market, then it makes perfect sense,” says Sämi.

Drivers who make a lot of short trips and can charge their vehicles regularly will benefit from a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Go!

On the other hand, those who drive long distances frequently will benefit less. This is because the tall, practical shape isn't ideal from an aerodynamic standpoint.

Then there’s the price. At just over 45,000 francs, the Caddy 1.5 PHEV is the most expensive model. The test car, with extras, comes in at 50,876 francs. A manual-transmission gasoline model is up to 13,000 francs cheaper. “You’d have to drive quite a bit on electric power to make up for that price difference,” says Sämi.

Interior with plenty of storage space

Inside the cockpit, the Caddy shows off its practical side. There are plenty of storage compartments, cup holders, space in the doors, and even an extra compartment above the windshield. The interior isn't luxurious, but it's well thought out.

The VW Caddy has a large storage compartment in the cockpit above the windshield. Go!

When it comes to the infotainment system, the GO! editor-in-chief remains critical. Volkswagen has often been criticized in recent years for its touch-heavy controls. The Caddy also uses this system. “I think VW knows that was a bit of a flop,” says Sämi. At the same time, Volkswagen has made many improvements.

The controls respond more quickly, the system is organized more logically, and it’s easier to use in everyday life. It’s not perfect. The touch bar for volume is still not backlit. But according to Sämi, compared to before, it’s perfectly acceptable.

One plus is the steering wheel. The Caddy still has actual buttons instead of touch-sensitive surfaces.

The Caddy stays true

Ultimately, the VW Caddy isn't a car for people who want to stand out. It's not an SUV, not a lifestyle van, and not a status symbol. It's a practical car for anyone who needs space and isn't interested in unnecessary fuss.

Even though a lot of the Caddy's functions are controlled via the touchscreen, Sämi is happy to have the right buttons on the steering wheel. Go!

"It doesn't have any sporty frills or premium pretensions—it's just an honest, pragmatic, practical, and affordable car," says Sämi.

That's exactly where the Caddy's strength lies. It's not exciting. But it gets the job done. And sometimes that's all it takes.